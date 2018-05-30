Nokia 5 vs Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 vs Nokia 3: Specifications comparison

Let us look at what has changed in Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 in terms of specifications from Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 respectively. Let us look at what has changed in Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 in terms of specifications from Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 respectively.

HMD Global has launched its budget Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 phones at a special event in Russia. The successors to Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 respectively come with improved design, specifications. Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 are Android One smartphones, with two years of Android updates assured. Nokia 2.1 is an Android Go edition phone, which is Google’s customised OS designed to run on low-end phones. The three phones run the latest Android version, which is Android Oreo and are ready for Android P, according to the company.

If we compare Nokia 5.1 with its predecessor, a lot has changed. For instance, the new phone comes with a taller display, which is bezel-less, an updated processor, camera, and more. Nokia 3.1 also has an 18:9 aspect ratio display, compared to a standard 16:9 screen on the Nokia 3. It comes with sensors to support Augmented Reality games as well like Pokémon Go as well as Google Pay via NFC. Let us look at what has changed in Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 from Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 respectively:

Nokia 5.1 vs Nokia 5: Price in India and availability

Nokia 5.1, which will be available from July 2018, has been launched with a price of Euro 189 (Rs 14,000 approx). Nokia 5 price in India is Rs 13,499 for 3GB RAM model. Nokia 5.1’s price in India is listed as Rs 12,499 on the Nokia India website, though this can not be taken as official confirmation as the phone has not yet been launched for the Indian market.

Nokia 3 vs Nokia 3.1: Price in India and availability

Nokia 3.1 is expected to arrive early, in June 2018, and its average retail price will be Euro 139, which is slightly more than Rs 10,000 on conversion. Nokia 3 is available in India via offline retail stores at Rs 9,499 and Nokia 3.1 could launch with a similar price tag. We will have to wait for an official confirmation on price of Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 in India.

Nokia 5.1 vs Nokia 5: Design and Display

Both Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 5 are made of a single block of 6000 series aluminium, though the new phone has a “satin finish and feel”. The updated Nokia 5 features a bigger 5.5-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 18:9 aspect ratio. Nokia 5 ships with a 5.2-inch LCD IPS display with HD resolution and standard 16: 9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Material Corund 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The taller screen of Nokia 5.1 will give users an enhanced viewing experience thanks to minimum bezels. The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back of the phone from a front-facing sensor on Nokia 5.

Nokia 5.1 dimensions are 151.1 x 70.73 x 8.27 mm and it is available in three colour variants – copper, indigo and black. In addition, Nokia 5 can be bought in silver colour option as well. It measures 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 mm including the protruding chamber).

Nokia 3.1 vs Nokia 3: Design and Display

Nokia 3.1 sports aluminum edges with diamond cut design with contrasting coloured accents around the edges like we saw on the original Nokia 3. The phone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a bigger 5.2-inch screen size with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and HD resolution. Available in Indigo, black and white colour options, the phone measures 146.25 x 68.65 x 8.7 mm and weighs 138.3 grams.

Nokia 3.1 sports aluminum edges with diamond cut design with contrasting coloured accents around the edges like we saw on the original Nokia 3. (From left to right: Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 3) Nokia 3.1 sports aluminum edges with diamond cut design with contrasting coloured accents around the edges like we saw on the original Nokia 3. (From left to right: Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 3)

Nokia 3 has a similar design with a polycarbonate back and an aluminium frame. It features a 5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Colour options available are – Tempered Blue, Silver White, Matte Black and Copper White. The phone measures 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm.

Nokia 5.1 vs Nokia 5: Camera

The Nokia 5.1 comes with improved cameras as well. The primary camera is now 16MP with autofocus, while the selfie shooter is 8MP with a viewing angle of 84.6-degrees. Nokia 5 sports a 13MP rear camera with phase autofocus, f / 2 aperture and two-color flash. The front camera remains 8MP with autofocus and a slightly smaller 84-degree viewing angle.

Nokia 3.1 vs Nokia 3: Camera

Nokia 3 gets 8MP camera with autofocus on the back and the front. On the Nokia 3.1, users get a 13MP rear camera with autofocus, f/2 aperture and LED flash. The selfie shooter is 8MP with f/2 aperture and the same 84.6-degrees viewing angle as on Nokia 5.1.

Nokia 5.1 vs Nokia 5: Processor, battery and memory

Nokia 5.1 is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750N processor, which the company says will offer a 40 per cent faster performance compared to the previous generation. It features 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 5.1 supports Google Pay as well via NFC.

The battery is a 3,000 mAh one, claimed to offer a talk time of up to 19 hours. The phone users a Micro USB 2.0 for charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS. Sensors include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, and Gyro.

Nokia 5 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot). Connectivity options of Nokia 5 include a micro-USB 2.0 slot, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. It supports Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Electronic compass, Hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor and NFC.

Nokia 3.1 vs Nokia 3: Processor, battery and memory

Under the hood, Nokia 3.1 packs 1.5GHz octa-core MT6750N processor with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage, with a microSD (up to 128GB) card slot support. Nokia 3.1 is backed by a bigger 2,990mAh battery, compared to a 2,630mAh one on Nokia 3. The new Nokia 3.1 supports a micro USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and Beidou. Sensors that support AR games have been included as well along with Google Pay via NFC. Sensors on the Nokia 3.1 include light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer.

Nokia 3 us powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MTK 6737 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot). Connectivity options include a micro USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Sensors on Nokia 3 are: Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and NFC for sharing.

