Nokia 5 smartphone to go on sale from August 15: All you need to know

Nokia 5 will be available for sale in offline retail in India from August 15, which is tomorrow. The Nokia phones by HMD Global were announced in June 2017 in the market, but pre-bookings for the device had opened in July. The company has officially confirmed the same, and this is an offline exclusive smartphone. Nokia 6 is the online-only device and currently pre-bookings are open for that on Amazon India.

Nokia 5 will be available across top mobile retail stores in the country, says the company and the price of the phone is Rs 12,499. HMD Global, the firm now manufacturing and distributing Nokia phones, will launch Nokia 5 in four colours: Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper. Initially only the Matte Black colour will be up for purchase, while the Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper will be available later on. For comparison, Nokia 3, is priced at Rs 9,499 while Nokia 6 costs Rs 14,999.

Given the Nokia 5 pricing, this phone will take on devices like Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 and others in the market, but again this is offline only. The other options are available online and offline in case of the Redmi Note 4.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 5 has a metal unibody design, coupled with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display.The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB on board storage, which is expandable. The camera is 13MP on the back with PDAF and the front camera is 8MP. Nokia 5 sports a 3000 mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat which is a stock version of the OS, and HMD Global is going on the no bloatware path with this.

“People today want something that fits in the palm of their hands and they want something that will go the distance. Nokia 5 is the ultimate pocketable phone at 5.2 inches with a very unique design,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President- India, HMD Global in a press statement. The Nokia 5 has a fingerprint scanner on the front.

As part of the launch offers, Vodafone customers can get 5GB data per month for free. They can get a recharge of Rs 149, which will offer 5GB extra data per month for a period of three months on Nokia 5. Also customers will get Rs 2500 off, out of which Rs 1800 is on hotels and Rs 700 off on domestic flights, for Makemytrip.

