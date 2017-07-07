Nokia 5 pre-bookings are now open in India: Price, specifications, how to buy

Nokia 5 pre-bookings have started in India from today, though this is an offline exclusive smartphone. Nokia 5 pre-bookings have started in India from today, though this is an offline exclusive smartphone.

Nokia 5 pre-bookings have started in India from today, though this is an offline exclusive smartphone. Nokia 5 won’t be officially listed on any of the popular e-commerce platforms. Nokia 6 will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone for those who want to buy a Nokia smartphone online. Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,899 by HMD Global in India. The official sale date for Nokia 5 has not been confirmed by the company.

HMD Global is a Finland-based start-up, which now has the license to manufacture, distribute and sell Nokia-branded smartphones. So these Nokia phones are technically not being manufactured by the original Nokia firm, which still exists and concentrates on telecom, networking etc. The Nokia phones are made by HMD Global, though manufacturing is done by a division of Foxconn.

Nokia 5 has a metal unibody design, and a 5.2-inch HD IPS display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM, and there’s 16GB on board storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card. Nokia 5 is a dual-SIM smartphone.

On the camera front, Nokia 5 sports a 13MP on the back with PDAF and LED flash. The front camera is 8MP. Nokia 5 comes with a 3000 mAh battery, and this relies on a micro-USB port for charging. HMD Global has also partnered with Google, and all smartphones run stock Android. Nokia 5 has the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat with no bloatware, and an Android O update has also been promised by the company.

Vodafone has announced some extra data for Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 buyers. Nokia 6 users can get up to 10GB of extra data, while Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 users will get 5GB extra data when they get a recharge of 1GB of higher. The free data will apply for three months.

HMD Global has also announced a partnership with ZEISS for the camera lens branding. The companies announced a long-term agreement that “builds on the shared history and expertise” of the two brands. Old Nokia Lumia smartphones used to come with Carl Zeiss camera lens systems. According to the press announcements, the companies will work together to improve quality across software and services, but also covering screen quality and optic design.

