Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to get Android 8.0 Oreo Beta builds ‘soon’

HMD Global will soon rollout Android 8.0 Oreo for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, confirmed the news on Twitter. The announcement comes shortly after the arrival of a stable version of Android Oreo for the Nokia 8.

Previously, HMD Global’s General Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, Mark Trundle, had indicated that the Nokia 5, Nokia, and Nokia 2 would be updated to the latest version of Android before “the end of the year”. Even Sarvikas also indicated the release of the Android Oreo beta build in a tweet last month. In fact, all Nokia-branded Android phones are confirmed to receive Android P, the next version of Google’s mobile OS.

The Android Oreo update for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 is expected to bring the latest security patch, Picture-in-picture mode, notification channels and dots, better keyboard navigation, smart text selection and adaptive icons, among others. Android Oreo 8.0 was first announced at Google’s annual I/O in May.

Not just Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5, every new Nokia-branded phone made by HMD Global will run the latest Android Oreo out of the box. HMD Global’s existing phones runs a pure version of Android, meaning the company has not tweaked the software in any way, like other manufacture do, including Samsung and Xiaomi.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded phones, recently announced the availability of the Nokia 2 in India. Priced at Rs 6,999, Nokia 2 is the company’s most affordable smartphone in the market.

Yes, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 next. Just reviewed today, we will open Beta Labs for those models soon — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 24, 2017

Nokia 2 sports a 5-inch HD display, with Corning Glass coating. It is powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor coupled with 1GB RAM. Perhaps the highlight of the phone is the 4000mAh battery, which the company promises should last 2 days on a single charge.

