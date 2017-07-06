Nokia 5 India pre-bookings start from tomorrow: Price, specifications, sale date, and more

Nokia 5 pre-bookings date in India, price in India, sale date, and everything else you need to know about this smartphone. (Source: Reuters) Nokia 5 pre-bookings date in India, price in India, sale date, and everything else you need to know about this smartphone. (Source: Reuters)

Nokia 5 pre-bookings will start from tomorrow, July 7 in India, and this is an offline exclusive smartphone. HMD Global hasn’t specified when the Nokia 5 will actually go on sale in India. Nokia 5’s price in India will be Rs 12,899, and this smartphone is third Nokia branded smartphone which will go on sale in the market. Nokia 3310 and Nokia 3 are already on sale in India. Nokia 6, which is the current premium smartphone, will only be available for pre-booking from July 14 in India, and this will be available on Amazon India.

So what should you keep in mind before getting the Nokia 5 smartphone? Should you consider this phone over the Nokia 6? We explain the details and differences.

Nokia 5 pre-booking date, sale date, and price in India

Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,899 in India, which means it will compete with other smartphones in the price band like the Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 series, Yu Yureka Black, Samsung’s Galaxy J series from 2016 to name a few. However, Nokia 5 is an offline exclusive smartphone, which means it won’t officially be listed on Flipkart or Amazon like we’ve seen with Redmi, Moto phones. It also means you’ll have to find a dealer close by who is taking pre-bookings for the Nokia 5.

Croma had bookings open for the Nokia 3, and later listed the phone online as well, so we could see the same happen with the Nokia 5. However, there’s no actual sales date for the Nokia 5 so far. Interestingly Nokia 5, Nokia 6 launch in the UK has been delayed till August.

According to a report from TechRadar, Nokia 5 launch will now take place on August 2, and Nokia 6 has been pushed back to August 16, even though pre-orders had begun in the country. The phones were supposed to go on sale on July 19, but it doesn’t look like that will happen.

Nokia 5 specifications, features

Nokia 5 sports a metal unibody design, and comes with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM+16GB on board storage. It has a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, and there’s an 8MP front camera with a 3000 mAh battery on board. Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with stock version of the OS, Nokia has decided to skip any bloatware on this, and this is a 4G LTE capable smartphone.

Nokia 5 or Nokia 6 smartphone: Which one should you pick?

Nokia 5 is the mid-range smartphone and might appeal to those who have a budget under Rs 13,000. However, the Nokia 6 has a price of Rs 14,999 and comes with a slightly bigger 5.5-inch display and 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB storage. The phone runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, but comes with a 16MP camera on the back.

The advantage with this phone is the extra 32GB storage you’re getting, but the price means this is still more expensive compared to the competition, given the old Snapdragon 430 processor. Nokia 5’s HD resolution also makes it a more expensive proposition considering the 430 processor, and the 16GB on board storage. Players like Xiaomi have made 32GB standard in this price range.

What works in favour of the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones is the build quality that HMD Global is promising, and these phones look stylish. For those determined to get a Nokia-branded smartphone, the Nokia 6 looks like the better bet, if you go purely by the specifications.

