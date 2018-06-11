Nokia 5.1 Plus leaked renders show notched display, dual cameras

High-quality renders of the Nokia 5.1 Plus have surfaced, confirming the design of the device. (Image credit: @Onleaks/Twitter) High-quality renders of the Nokia 5.1 Plus have surfaced, confirming the design of the device. (Image credit: @Onleaks/Twitter)

Nokia 5.1 Plus is believed to be HMD Global’s next mid-end smartphone. While the Finnish company is yet to reveal the device, high-quality renders of the Nokia 5.1 Plus have surfaced, confirming the design of the device as well as some of its features. @Onleaks and @TigerMobiles have created CAD renders of the upcoming Nokia 5.1 Plus, showing off a notch above the screen and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is believed to look identical to the Nokia X6, featuring a notched display. Though the notch appears to be wider than that on the Nokia X6. The handset will measure 8mm in terms of thickness and is said to have a 5.7-inch display. On the rear, the phone has a dual-camera setup with a flash and below sits a fingerprint scanner. The back seems to be made of glass.

Also read: Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 launched: Specifications, prices

And while it’s impossible to confirm whether the device in question is the Nokia 5.1 Plus, it sheds some light on exactly what HMD Global might have planned in the coming weeks. Even though there is no information available on the specifications of the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the device should be placed between the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1.

Another day, another leak… Here comes your very first look at the #NOKIA 5.1 Plus! 360° video + official looking 4K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @tigermobiles -> https://t.co/lEJrA4mRls pic.twitter.com/vOlzMqoCYn — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 9, 2018

In related news, Nokia recently launched the Nokia 2.1 Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 at an event held in Russia. While the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, Nokia 2.1 is a budget smartphone with a regular 5.5-inch HD display. Both Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 are powered by Android Oreo and are a part of Google’s Android One programme. Nokia 2.1, on the other hand, is an Android Go-branded device.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd