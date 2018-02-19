Nokia 4 with Snapdragon 450 SoC to launch at MWC 2018: Report

Nokia 4 is expected to replace the Nokia 3 when it gets launched at the MWC 2018 later this week. (Image of Nokia 3 for representation) Nokia 4 is expected to replace the Nokia 3 when it gets launched at the MWC 2018 later this week. (Image of Nokia 3 for representation)

HMD Global recently confirmed its press event for this year’s Mobile World Congress and it’s highly likely the company is going to reveal a slew of smartphones at the trade show. Nokia 4 is expected to be one of the devices that will be showcased for the first time at the MWC 2018. Now, the device has been leaked a little early, thanks to a report from VK.com (Nokia Power User)

The report claims the upcoming Nokia 4 will likely replace the existing Nokia 3 which was launched at the MWC 2017. Although not much is known about the Nokia 4, it’s being speculated that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 mobile processor. If you recall, Nokia 3 came with a MediaTek processor but was criticised for its average performance.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 4. Last month, the mysterious smartphone was spotted through an APK file for the camera app, hinting at the existence of the Nokia 4. It has been claimed that HMD Global might stop the production of Nokia 3 to make room for the upcoming Nokia 4.

For now, we just have to wait for the official word from the Finnish company to officially announce the device at Mobile World Congress later this week. The company’s press conference is scheduled to happen on February 25 in Barcelona. Pricing and availability information will be announced at the launch event.

Other than the Nokia 4, HMD Global is planning to reveal a slew of new smartphones. The list includes the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 9, and the 4G variant of the 3310. According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research, HMD Global managed to capture a market share of 1 per cent in Q4 2017, which translates to about 4.5 million smartphones in the last quarter.

