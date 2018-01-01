Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 names leaked through official camera app

Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 have been leaked through the official Nokia Camera app. (Image of Nokia 2 for representation) Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 have been leaked through the official Nokia Camera app. (Image of Nokia 2 for representation)

We have seen that HMD Global already has ambitious plans for 2018, with a number of smartphones being planned including the much-awaited Nokia 9 and a sequel to the Nokia 6. Now a new report claims the Finnish company is preparing to launch the Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1.

Apparently, the apk of the official Nokia Camera app has revealed a list of phones of which some are already announced and some are yet to make it to the market. First spotted by a Chinese publication ITHome via GizmoChina, the official Nokia camera app has signaled the arrival of three new smartphones in the coming days. Out of the three, the Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus are the ones we are hearing for the first time. The Nokia 1 meanwhile, has been leaked on a number of occasions.

Other than the names of the smartphones, the apk of the Nokia Camera app has not revealed the specifications of the leaked devices. While there is no information of the leaked smartphones, it’s being speculated that the Nokia 7 Plus could be an improved version of the original Nokia 7 which was launched in China in October. Nokia 4, on the other hand, is likely to be a slightly better version of the Nokia 3 with much improved internals. Then there is the Nokia 1, which is rumoured to be the first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone in the market.

HMD Global, the company which owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded phones, is working on a number of new Android smartphones. The company is evidently holding an event in China on January 19 where it could announce its upcoming smartphones, followed by a global launch at MWC 2018 in late February. Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1 are expected to make their debut on January 19.

