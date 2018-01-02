Nokia 3310 with 4G spotted on TENAA, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310 is getting an upgrade with 4G connectivity and a new mobile operating system. Nokia 3310 is getting an upgrade with 4G connectivity and a new mobile operating system.

HMD Global is days away from launching the 4G variant of the Nokia 3310 and recent leaks show the device has been passed through Chinese regulating authority TENAA. This mean we could probably see the device making its debut at the company’s planned event in China on January 19.

Nokia 3310 with 4G connectivity was first spotted on TENNA over the weekend, but since then the listing has been updated with specifications. The TENAA listing clearly sheds light on the phone’s specifications. If the TENAA listing is correct, Nokia 3310 with 4G connectivity will be powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor coupled with 256GB RAM, 512MB storage, and a 1200mAh battery. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion ( up to 128GB). Additionally, the feature phone is listed with a 2.4-inch (240 x 320) TFT non-touch colour display, just like the original Nokia 3310.

The updated version (model number TA-1077) will support various frequency bands, alongside standards such as GSM, TD-SCDMA and TD-LTE. Interestingly, Nokia 3310 could run Android thanks to YunOS. Those who’re not aware, Yun OS is an Android-based mobile operating system developed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The newer version of the Nokia 3310 with a 4G connectivity will certainly not make the “dumb” phone closer to a smartphone. But there’s no doubt, Nokia fans will like to buy the Nokia 3310 due to the nostalgia factor attached to it. Nokia 3310 with 4G connectivity is likely to launch at the company’s event in China on January 19, alongside the Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 4, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1. Earlier in September, HMD Global launched the Nokia 3310 with 3G SIM connectivity.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd