Nokia 3310 up for pre-orders in Europe; sale starts April 28

Nokia 3310 was supposed to launch in the second quarter of 2017, and it looks the phone is now up for pre-orders in Germany and Austria, although it will officially go on sale on April 28. The Nokia 3310, which is a revamped version of the classic phone, was spotted online by Nokia Power User website, which also reported the retail listings first.

Nokia Power User’s report also points out the listed price for the Nokia 3310 is EUR 56-69, which is much higher than the Eur 49 price revealed at the launch. Nokia 3310 was introduced along with the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 by HMD Global at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

HMD Global now has the official license to manufacture, distribute and sell Nokia-branded smartphones. IndianExpress.com had earlier reported the Nokia 3310 could be coming to India in May 2017, and that more phones will be launched as well. HMD Global has already indicated India is an important market for them.

In terms of specifications and features, Nokia 3310 now has more colours available; red and yellow, which have a glossy finish along with blue and grey, which come with a matte finish. Nokia 3310 has the same candy bar design of the earlier phone, though it is sleeker.

Nokia 3310 now sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display; a removable 1200 mAh battery with maximum talktime of up to 22.1 hours. It has a MP3 player, FM radio, and will rely on a Nokia MicroUSB charger. It has 16 MB total memory space, with a microSD card slot with 32 GB as the limit, and it will will run the Nokia Series 30+ OS. This is 2G smartphone with a 3.5 mm audio connector slot. It has a 2MP camera on the back with LED flash. The phone has Micro USB (USB 2.0) for connectivity as well as Bluetooth 3.0.

Nokia will launch this in dual and single SIM versions. It is expected to be priced around Rs 3500 in India. However, the new Nokia phone does not let users upload apps separately, though it supports web browsing.

