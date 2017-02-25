Nokia 3310 to feature a coloured screen, slimmer design: Report

Nokia’s feature phone will have the same design language as the original variant, but the new Nokia 3310 will be lighter as well as slimmer. Nokia’s feature phone will have the same design language as the original variant, but the new Nokia 3310 will be lighter as well as slimmer.

Nokia is gearing to re-launch its classic 3310 smartphone at Mobile World Congress (2017) in Barcelona. The news has got Nokia 3310 fans all excited with anticipation what new the company has in store for them. Now, Chinese website VTech has revealed Nokia 3310 will be upgraded to feature a coloured screen, replacing the old monochrome display in the older variant. The site has put out a couple of more details about the reincarnated variant of Nokia 3310 ahead of its launch.

According to the report, Nokia’s feature phone will have the same design language as the original variant, but the new Nokia 3310 will be lighter as well as slimmer. It will come in a number of colour options such as red, green, yellow and more. Further according to the site, while physical key buttons will remain the same, their size could change in the new Nokia 3310.

The report is in line with what we reported earlier. A source in the dealership space in Delhi told indianexpress.com that the 3310 could be available in India as early as May. The source, who has happened to see Nokia 3310 before its unveiling in Barcelona, said the device was “mind blowing and very beautiful”. He said the basic phone will look different from the original version. “They have changed the design completely; it’s oval shaped now”. The new Nokia 3310 will arrive in multiple colours.

As for the price, the new Nokia 3301 could cost around $44 (Rs 3,000 approx). Nokia 3301 is expected to have a huge recall value in India, given its popularity in the feature phones segment. Nokia 3310 was widely popular for its classic ‘Snake’game, a long-lasting battery and durability. We’ve all seen Nokia 3310 memes highlighting its ‘durability’ being widely circulated on social media. Nokia 3310 will most likely dominate the feature phones segment when it launches here.

Other than the 3310, HMD Global – the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia’s brand on smartphones and tablets — is expected to launch a slew of new Android smartphones at the MWC. The list of devices include Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 8. Nokia made a comeback in the smartphone industry with its Nokia 6 smartphone, which is currently exclusive to China. However, the mid-range smartphone could soon make its way to India at about Rs 19,000.

