Nokia 3310 ‘Supremo Putin’ edition goes on sale in Russia

Nokia 3310 was the most-talked about phone at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Now the iconic phone is getting a royal treatment. Russian premium handset brand Caviar has launched a special version of the new Nokia 3310, but it won’t come cheap.

Dubbed the Nokia 3310 ‘Supremo Putin’, the special edition is made out of titanium and has a gold finish. It has the picture of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, imprinted on the back of the phone in gold. Plus, you’ll notice a quote from the national anthem of Russia. Also, the home button on the handset has an image of Russian Federation’s coat of arms.

Let’s talk about the price: a whooping RUB 99,000 (or approx Rs 1, 13, 200). According to Caviar, the Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin is a tribute the Russian president. The original Nokia 3310 was launched in 2000, the same year Putin was elected.

This is not the first time Caviar has something like this, as the company also sells a Putin themed iPhone at an astronomical price. For now, Russia is the only country where Caviar has plans to sell the special Nokia 3310 ‘ Supremo Putin’ edition. All the specifications and features will remain the same.

The revamped edition of Nokia 3310 is lighter than the original model. However, the phone now looks a bit taller and wider. The feature phone runs on the Series S30+ and has a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The handset comes with 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot which can expand the storage up to 32GB. Although HMD Global has retailed the plastic build, the phone comes in red, yellow, orange, and black. The phone is priced at 49 euro (or approx Rs 3,500).

