Nokia 3310 starts shipping: Nokia Mobile confirms availability on Twitter

Nokia 3310 has started shipping, confirmed the company in a tweet. “Your 17 year wait is over, now shipping. #Nokia3310,” reads a tweet posted by Nokia Mobile on Twitter. The company also put out a short video teasing the phone is now shipping. “Are you ready? I’m on my way,” said the video.

The feature phone was listed on some German, and British websites up for pre-order, it is likely that shipping will begin in these countries. HMD Global is the company that is bringing back the Nokia smartphone brand along with the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone. The company had said the phones will be available globally from the second quarter, so this shipping period is in line with what was promised.

Nokia 3310 was unveiled at the annual Mobile World Congress in February. Nokia 3310 will be available in four colour variants – warm red and yellow with a gloss finish and dark blue and grey variants with a matte finish.

Your 17 year wait is over, now shipping. #Nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/xJAJgwApAB — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) May 5, 2017

Nokia 3310 is a revamped version of its predecessor, which was one of the most successful phones from the original Nokia Mobile. It sports 2.4-inch QVGA display. The 1200 mAh battery in Nokia 3310 is the USP of the phone, which is claimed to offer a standby time of up to a month with maximum talktime of up to 22.1 hours.

Nokia 3301 packs 16MB internal storage and supports expandable storage as well (up to 32GB). It runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS. Other features of Nokia 3310 include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM support and an in-built MP3 player. Nokia 3310 features a 2MP rear camera with LED flash. It supports the new Snake game as well. However, the phone does not support apps.

Nokia 3310 is expected to hit the shelves in India this month, and price will be the main concern. A price tag of Rs 3,500 or above will make Nokia 3310 an expensive option if you compare it to phones like Micromax Bharat 2.

