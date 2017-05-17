Nokia 3310 is finally here, but do you really need to buy this phone?

Nokia 3310 is a feature phone and the price is Rs 3,310. So do you really need to buy this phone? Nokia 3310 is a feature phone and the price is Rs 3,310. So do you really need to buy this phone?

Nokia 3310 is launching in India, well it will officially be available in stores from May 18 at a price of Rs 3310. HMD Global, the company that is bringing back Nokia-branded phones in the market, is banking on nostalgia to generate some interest around the brand.

Now in an age where smartphones have come to dominate, it is rather odd to see the interest around Nokia 3310, which is a feature phone. So do you really need to buy this phone? We explain three reasons why you can consider the Nokia 3310, and three reasons why there’s no point to this.

Reasons to buy the Nokia 3310

First, the Nokia 3310 is ideal for those who are looking to disconnect. If you’re sick and tired of your smartphone constantly buzzing, all those WhatsApp pings, of constantly scrolling Facebook for updates, and decide you need a break, look no further than Nokia 3310. Where feature phones go, this has a rather cute, and compact design.

Plus it comes in Red, Yellow, Grey and Blue colours, which is better than the boring black or white or gold phones that are all too common. HMD is also promising the Nokia build and quality, which is always a good sign.

Second, battery on the Nokia 3310 is something that will last a long time. The phone has a one month standby time, 22.1 hours of talktime, which easily beats a lot of smartphones, including some of the ones right on top of the smartphone food chain.

Finally, this is a compact and handy option to have in your pocket. The Nokia 3310 has a 2.4-inch screen, a numeric keypad, FM Radio, and will easily fit in your pocket. Also you don’t need a tempered glass or cover to keep this safe and worry about paying a lot of money because the screen broke.

Reasons to avoid the Nokia 3310

The reason to avoid is the same as the reason to buy this. Nokia 3310 is a feature phone, and let’s face it most of us can’t afford to disconnect from our work, friends and family. There’s no WhatsApp on this, you can’t install apps, and the internet browsing is limited to 2G. If you are addicted to using your Reliance Jio SIM, then forget about the Nokia 3310.

Second, if you are smartphone user then getting used to that numeric keyboard is not going to be easy. Most of us are now navigating with touchscreens. Typing out texts, or saving numbers with that old school keyword won’t be easy, but you can get used to this eventually.

The price is one reason to avoid Nokia 3310. For most feature phone users in India, Rs 3000 means a lot of money to spend, and the feature phone market has much cheaper options. In fact, even Android smartphones are available in the Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 range with 4G connectivity. Remember, the phone does have limited capabilities. It has only 16MB on board storage, (you can expand this to 32GB with microSD), you can’t run apps, and this isn’t future ready.

So which side are you on?

Nokia 3310 (2017) is a repackaged version of the classic, and there are many folks who want to get this phone to reminisce of the old days. Some probably want to flaunt the new phone. Now whether you want to buy Nokia 3310 will depend on what you value as a user, and yes, your purchasing power.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to get the Nokia 3310 feature phone.

