Nokia 3310 lookalikes Darago 3310, Micromax X1i (2017) are already here

Nokia 3310 (2017) variant is a feature phone by HMD Global, which is now manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded phones. Nokia 3310 (2017) variant is a feature phone by HMD Global, which is now manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded phones.

Nokia 3310 (2017), which is a revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310 phone, is available in India at Rs 3310. Nokia 3310 (2017) variant is a feature phone by HMD Global, which is now manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded phones. Now phones that look similar to Nokia 3310 in terms of design have been spotted on e-commerce site Flipkart, Amazon; and they are selling for a much lower price-tag.

One such phone is Darago 3310, which apparently borrows more than just design from Nokia 3310. The device, available in three colour variants – Navy Blue, Neon Red and Black – is currently out of stock. Specifications of the dual-SIM Darago 3310 include: a 1.77-inch display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels, 1MB RAM, 8GB internal storage (expandable via a micrSD card), 0.3MP rear camera with flash and 1,050 mAh battery.

Specifications of the dual-SIM Darago 3310 include: a 1.77-inch display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels, 1MB RAM, 8GB internal storage (expandable via a micrSD card), 0.3MP rear camera with flash and 1,050 mAh battery. Specifications of the dual-SIM Darago 3310 include: a 1.77-inch display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels, 1MB RAM, 8GB internal storage (expandable via a micrSD card), 0.3MP rear camera with flash and 1,050 mAh battery.

But what’s noticeable is its design, which seems to be inspired a lot from Nokia 3310. It has the same iconic numeric keyboard like we saw on Nokia 3310, and placement, spacing and design of the keys look alike as well. Darago 3310 is listed for Rs 799.

In comparison, Nokia 3310 has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 1200 mAh battery, 16MB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB), 2MP rear camera with LED flash, and dual SIM card support. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM support and an in-built MP3 player. Nokia 3301 comes with the new Snake game as well along with some other games pre-loaded as well.

Another Nokia 3310 ‘clone’ called Another Nokia 3310 ‘clone’ called Micromax X1i (2017), was found listed on Amazon India for Rs 1,399.

Another Nokia 3310 ‘clone’ called Micromax X1i (2017), was found listed on Amazon India for Rs 1,399. The feature phone looks a lot like Nokia 3310 in terms of shape and design elements are similar as well. Specifications of Micromax X1i (2017) are a 2.4-inch display, dual SIM support, and 1300mAh battery. It weighs 200 grams, and measures 15.2 x 8 x 5.9 cm.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd