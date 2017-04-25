Nokia 3310 listed at Rs 3899, but is that the India price?

Nokia 3310 is a revamped version of its predecessor and comes in a lot more colour options. Nokia 3310 is a revamped version of its predecessor and comes in a lot more colour options.

Nokia 3310 was launched in a new avatar at the annual Mobile World Congress in February. The phone is scheduled to go on sale in Germany and Austria starting April 28. It is expected to hit the shelves in India in May, though Nokia hasn’t confirmed the same.

Now an Indian retailer website OnlyMobiles.com has put out the alleged India price for the Nokia 3310, which is listed as Rs 3,899. Of course, authenticity of the information can’t be verified as Nokia has not officially confirmed the price. Nokia 3310 is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on the site in warm red, dark blue, yellow and grey colour variants. The phone comes with 12 months Nokia Indian warranty, according to the site.

Nokia 3310 is a revamped version of its predecessor and comes in a lot more colour options. It has a glossy finish at the back. Nokia 3310 comes with the same candy bar design that we saw on the original phone. It gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The dimensions of the phone are 115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm, which makes it much sleeker than the older phone.

Nokia 3310 has a 1200 mAh battery, which is also the USP of the phone. It is claimed to offer a standby time of up to a month with maximum talktime of up to 22.1 hours. It has a maximum MP3 playback time of up to 51 hours and maximum FM radio playback time of up to 39 hours. Nokia 3301 uses Nokia MicroUSB charger.

Nokia 3301 comes with 16 MB internal storage with microSD card support for up to 32 GB storage. It runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio connector slot, FM support and an in-built MP3 player. There’s a 2MP camera on the back with LED flash. Nokia 3310 supports the new Snake game as well. Nokia 3310 (2017 ) is priced at 49 Euros, which is around Rs 3500 on conversions.

Nokia 3310 is a feature phone, and Rs 3500 plus pricing makes it an expensive proposition. When you compare it to smartphones like Micromax Bharat 2, this is fairly obvious. In terms of specifications, the Bharat 2 gets a 4-inch display with a resolution of 480×800 pixels, Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage (up to 32GB via a microSD card slot).

Micromax Bharat 2 gets a 2MP rear camera with flash, and VGA front-facing camera. The highlight of the Bharat 2 is it supports 4G LTE. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and has a removable, 1300mAh battery. Micromax Bharat 2 costs Rs 3,499.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 7:43 pm

