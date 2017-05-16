Nokia 3310 finally launched in India, and here’s the final price

Nokia 3310, the iconic feature phone in a revamped form, is now officially launched for India. The Nokia 3310 (2017) variant is a feature phone by HMD Global, which is now manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded phones.
Nokia 3310 (2017) will be available in stores in India from May 18, 2017, and the price of the phone is rather interesting. HMD Global has gone for a price of Rs 3310 for this feature phone classic. HMD Global is bringing Nokia 3310 in four colours to India. The Warm Red and Yellow, which have a gloss finish, and then there are the Dark Blue and Grey options, both of which sport a matte finish.
“Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It’s got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you’re after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won’t let you down,” said Ajey Mehta, VP-India, HMD, Global
In terms of specifications, Nokia 3310 has 2.4-inch QVGA display, 1200 mAh battery which claims to offer a standby time of up to a month. The maximum talktime on Nokia 3310 is 22.1 hours. It has the classic numeric keyboard, which has been a standard on feature phones. The design is very similar to the original Nokia 3310, which was one of the most successful phones from the original Nokia brand.
Nokia 3301 has a total of 16MB internal storage, with expandable storage as well (up to 32GB). It runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS. Other features of Nokia 3310 include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM support and an in-built MP3 player.
Nokia 3310 features a 2MP rear camera with LED flash. It supports the new Snake game as well along with some other games preloaded as well. The Nokia 3310 is a 2G feature phone with dual band 900/1800 MHz supported, and this will be available in a dual SIM variant (microSIM).
Dimensions of the Nokia 3310 are 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm and it weighs 79.6 g (including battery). HMD Global has not confirmed when the Nokia smartphones will launch in India.
