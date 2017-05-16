Nokia 3310 finally launched in India, and here’s the final price

Nokia 3310 is now officially available in India, and here’s the price Nokia 3310 is now officially available in India, and here’s the price

Nokia 3310, the iconic feature phone in a revamped form, is now officially launched for India. The Nokia 3310 (2017) variant is a feature phone by HMD Global, which is now manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded phones.

Nokia 3310 (2017) will be available in stores in India from May 18, 2017, and the price of the phone is rather interesting. HMD Global has gone for a price of Rs 3310 for this feature phone classic. HMD Global is bringing Nokia 3310 in four colours to India. The Warm Red and Yellow, which have a gloss finish, and then there are the Dark Blue and Grey options, both of which sport a matte finish.

“Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It’s got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you’re after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won’t let you down,” said Ajey Mehta, VP-India, HMD, Global

In terms of specifications, Nokia 3310 has 2.4-inch QVGA display, 1200 mAh battery which claims to offer a standby time of up to a month. The maximum talktime on Nokia 3310 is 22.1 hours. It has the classic numeric keyboard, which has been a standard on feature phones. The design is very similar to the original Nokia 3310, which was one of the most successful phones from the original Nokia brand.

Nokia 3301 has a total of 16MB internal storage, with expandable storage as well (up to 32GB). It runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS. Other features of Nokia 3310 include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM support and an in-built MP3 player.

Nokia 3310 features a 2MP rear camera with LED flash. It supports the new Snake game as well along with some other games preloaded as well. The Nokia 3310 is a 2G feature phone with dual band 900/1800 MHz supported, and this will be available in a dual SIM variant (microSIM).

Dimensions of the Nokia 3310 are 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm and it weighs 79.6 g (including battery). HMD Global has not confirmed when the Nokia smartphones will launch in India.

