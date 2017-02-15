Return of Nokia 3310 at MWC 2017? Here are five Nokia phones that we miss

Launched in 2000, Nokia 3310 went on to become the company’s most talked about phone ever. Launched in 2000, Nokia 3310 went on to become the company’s most talked about phone ever.

Nokia 3310 is one of those phones that’s a legend in itself. Now a report by Venture Beat’s Evan Blass says the HMD Global and Nokia could bring back this phone in a ‘modern’ avatar. The phone, first introduced in 2000, is set to make a comeback at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

The device is expected to sell for €59 (or approx Rs 4173), and could redefine how we view feature phones today. Much before the iPhone came into picture, Nokia ruled the mobile phone market – and one device that truly established its formidable position was Nokia 3310. The phone was popular for many reasons.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The device featured the ability to compose text messages beyond the SMS character limit, an 84 x 48 pixel monochrome screen, screen savers, a calculator, and games like Snake II. It could even store seven custom ringtones. That’s not all, Nokia 3310 allowed users to replace the front and back covers to make the phone more personal than ever.

Now that might not sound like a lot in today’s world with 32GB storage becoming standard, but in the year 2000 these capabilities made it a great phone. Plus the Nokia 3310 was known for its durability and the ability to survive in extreme conditions. It was an absolute beast and also featured a long battery that could last 55 hours on standby.

Also read: Want to buy Nokia 6 in India? Here’s the unofficial listing

So if Nokia 3310 makes a return, who will buy it? In a market like India, feature phones still sell more than smartphones as recent numbers from IDC showed. The feature phone is still the preferred device for many, and smartphones prices haven’t really come down as drastically, according to the research firm.

HMD Global has already said it will be targeting the emerging markets like India, Brazil, and many Sub-Saharan Africans countries with the release of the Nokia 3310.

The former mobile leader has released some of the best-selling phones of all time. Here’s a look at the top five iconic Nokia phones over the years.

Nokia 1100 (2003)

Nokia 1100 was a basic GSM mobile phone. The phone was once owned by 250 million people, making it the world’s most popular phone at that time.

Nokia 1100 was owned by 250 million people, making it the most successful mobile phone ever. (Image credit: eBay) Nokia 1100 was owned by 250 million people, making it the most successful mobile phone ever. (Image credit: eBay)

Nokia N-Gage (2002)

The N-Gage was a challenger to the Nintendo Game Boy Advance that dominated the mobile gaming scene in 2000s. It was a mobile phone and gaming device merged into one.

Nokia N-Gage was a mobile phone and gaming device merged in one. (Image credit: Wikipedia) Nokia N-Gage was a mobile phone and gaming device merged in one. (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Nokia 6600 (2003)

Perhaps the most iconic phone from Nokia’s stable was the 6600. It was the most advanced phone back then. It featured a VGA camera, a storage expansion slot and Bluetooth. Nokia managed to sell a total of 150 million units of the 6600.

Nokia 6600 was the most advanced phone back in the era. (Image credit: Wikipedia) Nokia 6600 was the most advanced phone back in the era. (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Nokia 3210 (1999)

Announced in 1999, the Nokia 3210 has sold more than 160 million units of this phone, which launched in 1999. It was the first phone with an internal antenna and more importantly, introduced us to the game Snake.

Nokia 3210 introduced us to the iconic Snake game. (Image credit: Wikipedia) Nokia 3210 introduced us to the iconic Snake game. (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Nokia 5800 XpressMusic (2008)

Released in 2008, the Nokia 5800 XpressMusic was the company’s first touchscreen phone running Symbian OS (S60). The phone was launched with the service Nokia Music Store.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd