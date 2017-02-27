Nokia 3310 is back in a new avatar: Here’s everything you need to know

Nokia 3310 (2017) has been announced by HMD Global and Nokia, and here’s everything you need to know. (Source: Reuters) Nokia 3310 (2017) has been announced by HMD Global and Nokia, and here’s everything you need to know. (Source: Reuters)

Nokia 3310, an old time favourite which was a power workhouse and known for its durability, is back in a newer, more colourful form factor. HMD Global and Nokia announced four new phones at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. Nokia 6, 5, and 3 are all pure Android smartphones, but the highlight of the event was the Nokia 3310, which is back in a modern form.

Nokia, which once ruled the smartphone market, before Apple, and Samsung destroyed its market share, is hoping for a comeback. And it is relying on old school nostalgia to create some buzz around its phones. While the Nokia phones will run Android, Nokia 3310 is a feature phone. For those who think why is Nokia launching a feature phone, there’s good reason here.

According to a report by Strategy Analytics, Nokia has managed to capture 9 per cent of the feature phone market and is in second place for 2016. This puts it just behind Samsung, which has 13 per cent share. The report says, Global feature phone shipments reached 396 million units in 2016, and account for 21 per cent of all the mobile phones shipped in the year.

While Samsung shipped 52.3 million feature phones worldwide, Nokia shipped 35.3 million feature phones. When you come to a market like India, feature phone sales have declined as drastically as it was hoped and they still remain an affordable option for many users. So HMD Global and Nokia might have something on their hands by launching their feature phone classic which is the new Nokia 3310.

The price of the Nokia 3310 (2017 ) is 49 Euros, which is around Rs 3500 on conversions. The phones are supposed to launch globally in the second quarter, and as we’ve reported earlier it could come to India by May.

So what about the specifications of the Nokia 3310? For starters, the Nokia 3310 is a lot more colourful now. It comes in red and yellow options, which have a glossy finish. Then there’s the blue and grey, both of which sport a matte finish. The new phone sticks with the candy bar design of the earlier Nokia 3310 and has a 2.4” QVGA display. The dimensions of the phone are 115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm, which makes it much sleeker than the older phone. The original Nokia 3310’s dimensions were 113 mm × 48 mm × 22 mm.

The new Nokia 3310 is offering battery as the highlight. It has battery standby for up to a month, and comes with a removable 1200 mAh battery with maximum talktime of up to 22.1 hours. It has a maximum MP3 playback time of up to 51 hours and maximum FM radio playback time of up to 39 hours. Battery is still a highlight of the feature phone market, and the Nokia 3310 is offering this as the prime feature. The older Nokia 3310 came in two battery variants: the lighter one had 900 mAh battery, while the heavier phone had a 1000 mAh battery. The new phone has a Nokia MicroUSB charger.

Other specifications of the new Nokia 3310 include 16 MB total memory space, a microSD card slot with support for up to 32 GB. It supports 2G and the bands supports are GSM 900/1800 MHz. The Nokia 3310 runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS, which

It has a 3.5 mm audio connector slot, FM support and an in-built MP3 player. There’s also a 2MP camera on the back with LED flash. The phone has Micro USB (USB 2.0) for connectivity as well as Bluetooth 3.0. The phone will be available in both Single SIM and dual-SIM.

The Nokia 3310 won’t let users load apps separately, though it does support the new Snake game, which was made famous in the original Nokia phone. It does support web browsing via the Opera browser, which is pre-loaded onto the phone.

Below are the specifications of the Nokia 3310 (2017):

Display: 2.4-inch QVGA resolution

Camera: 2MP with LED flash

Colours: Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy), Grey (Matte)

Size: 115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm

Network: 2G, GSM 900/1800 MHz

OS: Nokia Series 30+

Internal memory: 16 MB, MicroSD card slot Support for up to 32 GB

Apps: FM radio, MP3 player, Opera browser

Connectivity: Micro USB (USB 2.0), 3.5 mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM

Battery: Removable 1200 mAh battery, with maxmium talk time of up to 22.1 hours and maximum standby time up to 25.3 days.

