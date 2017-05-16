Nokia 3310 is back: Read how the phone was originally introduced in 2000

Nokia 3310 is back in India for a price of Rs 3,310, but the original phone was launched in September 2000. Nokia 3310 is back in India for a price of Rs 3,310, but the original phone was launched in September 2000.

The iconic Nokia 3310 has been relaunched in India with a price tag of Rs 3,310. While the whole of the country looks at the phone with nostalgia, we dug out the original press note sent out to launch the phone in September 2000.

All of what’s in the note will sound a bit out of place in 2017 with features like text chat and multiple send features sounding so, well, 2000. The press release also makes it evident what a big deal this Nokia feature phone was when it first launched, with separate launch events in Germany, and concerts in Hong Kong, Philippines, and China.

It also talks of enhanced SMS messaging. Ah, the good old days when texting was the new in thing,although now most of us has moved onto instant messaging with apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger dominating.

Here is the full text:

Nokia introduces mobile chat with the Nokia 3310

Nokia has today announced a new mobile phone, the Nokia 3310, with a unique chat function, allowing users to chat with text messages on their phones while on the move. With this innovation, Internet chat groups will no longer be confined to the desktop. The Nokia 3310 has been designed particularly for young people and the young at heart, for whom the mobile phone is an important lifestyle accessory and who are already extensively using various messaging services. The Nokia 3310 was unveiled at the “Don’t be bored. Be totally board.” lifestyle event in Oberhausen, Germany, on September 1. In Asia Pacific, the Nokia 3310 was simultaneously launched at “Nokia Unplugged” concerts held in Hong Kong, Manila, Philippines, and Cheng Du, China. The product will be available in the 4th quarter, 2000.

The chat function allows you to have a conversation, similar to the chat services on the Internet, with the other party by using short messages. The chat feature is based on enhanced SMS messaging in which you can send and receive chat messages when the Nokia 3310 is in chat mode. With the Nokia 3310, it is possible to send a chat message even to a phone that does not have the chat functionality since the messaging channel is the normal SMS. The message is then received in the form of an SMS.

Mobile chat is fast, easy, and even anonymous if you so choose. When the phone is in chat mode, you can automatically send and receive chat messages. The messaging functionality has an easy-to-scroll chat history on your phone screen, and all messages are identified by the given chat nickname. You can give yourself your own nickname with which your message is sent to the recipient. The phone supports point-to-point chat between two persons, and with the operator-dependent Nokia FriendsTalk service also launched today, it is possible to engage in multipoint chat with several people simultaneously.

“We are very pleased to announce an innovation that represents the next wave in messaging services. Mobile chat is a logical evolution of SMS based services. This chat application will allow the formation of entirely new types of mobile communities. The chat function will appeal to the needs of today’s trendy users, who will now be able to take their chat rooms with them wherever they go. For operators, mobile chat offers the combined advantage of a hit service and a future-proof growth path,” said Anssi Vanjoki, Executive Vice President, Nokia Mobile Phones, Europe and Africa.

The new phone is small and slim, weighing only 133 grams. Despite its small size, it offers users an extensive array of features. In addition to the new chat function, templates allow you to build personalized standard messages. Concatenated messaging enables you to type longer messages – the Nokia 3310 automatically connects up to three messages together making the message nearly three times longer than normal SMS messages. The multiple send feature of the Nokia 3310 makes it possible to send a message to multiple recipients. With the Nokia 3310 it is also possible to send picture messages to other picture message-enabled Nokia phones. Other attractions are the new games, Space Impact and Bantumi, and full editable profiles that are downloadable over the air, consisting of a screensaver, a ringing tone, and a profile name.

The Nokia 3310 is equipped with the Nokia Navi Key, the famous innovation enabling easy access to phone features. A sensitive built-in antenna makes the phone convenient to carry and use. The GSM 900/1800 phone also operates on EGSM (Extended GSM) 900 networks, which allows operators with access to this bandwidth to expand network capacity. The standard NiMH battery provides up to 4 hours and 30 minutes of talk time and up to 260 hours of standby time. Xpress-on front and back covers are available in 6 different colors. Accessories include a new Mobile Holder for the car (MBC-6) and a new Desktop Stand (DVC-10). The phone supports 28 language options. Language availability depends on where the phone is sold.

Nokia is paving the way to the mobile information society with its innovative products and solutions. The company is the leading mobile phone supplier and a leading supplier of mobile, broadband and IP networks, related services as well as multimedia terminals. In 1999, Nokia’s net sales totaled EUR 19.8 billion (USD 19.9 billion). Headquartered in Finland, Nokia is listed on the New York (NOK), Helsinki, Stockholm, London, Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges and employs more than 60 000 people.

