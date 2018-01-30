Nokia 3310 4G variant with Android-based YunOS launched in China

Nokia 3310 4G has been made launched, featuring an ultra-fast 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi support. Nokia 3310 4G has been made launched, featuring an ultra-fast 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi support.

Nokia 3310 4G variant has been launched in China. The advanced feature phone has been listed on HMD Global’s official site in China and will be made available through China Mobile. Pricing has not been announced at this point. Hopefully, the Finnish company will announce the global version of the Nokia 3310 4G at the Mobile World Congress in late February.

In terms of design and looks, Nokia 3310 4G appears to mimic the design language of the original Nokia 3310 that was announced at the MWC 2017. However, the new model is a bit taller and thicker. Nokia 3310 4G will be available in two colour options – Fresh Black and Deep Black.

Nokia 3310 4G sports a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 240. Under the hood, it comes with 256GB RAM and 512MB storage. A microSD card slot is available for expandable storage (up to 64GB). For photography, it gets a 2MP camera on the back with an LED flash. The connectivity options on the Nokia 3310 4G include Bluetooth 4.0, FM Radio, single SIM card slot, MP3 player, and a headphone jack. The phone is backed by a 1200mAh battery that claims to offer 5 hours of talk time on 4G LTE.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the phone is that it supports 4G VoLTE connectivity. And if that wasn’t enough, it also boasts advanced features such as Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Hotspot. The device is running on YunOS, Alibaba Group’s OS based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It means the phone is technically capable of running apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Lite, and YouTube, among others.

