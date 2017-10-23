Nokia 3310 3G goes up for pre-order in the US; available from October 29

HMD Global is bringing the Nokia 3310 3G to the US, starting October 29. HMD Global is bringing the Nokia 3310 3G to the US, starting October 29.

HMD Global is bringing the Nokia 3310 3G to the US market, starting October 29. The feature phone is already up for pre-order in the country through Best Buy, and it’s going to be available for $59.99 (or approx Rs 3,909). The phone will be available in a number of colour options, including Yellow, Charcoal, Warm Red, and Azure.

Nokia 3310 3G offers a 2.4-inch screen with 240 X 320 pixels, a new user interface, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It offers 6.5 hours of talktime or up to 24 days of stand-by, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 2MP camera. And most importantly, the redesigned Nokia 3310 plays Snake. The phone does not have a front camera, and it doesn’t support Wi-Fi as well.

The 3G version of Nokia 3310 was first launched in Australia last month, and now the company is making the device available in the US. In the US, Nokia 3310 3G will be compatible with carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Earlier this year, HMD Global announced the resurrected version of Nokia 3310 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company made the phone available in 2G – and India was one of the first countries to get the nostalgic feature phone. The phone is priced at Rs 3310, and it has been fared well in the market. HMD Global may sell the 3G version of the Nokia 3310 in India in the coming weeks to better compete with Reliance JioPhone, but it hasn’t revealed a release date or price.

HMD Global is hoping the reincarnated version of Nokia 3310 will be accepted well in the market owing to its low-price and design that resembles the iconic phone of mid 2000s.

