Nokia 3310 (2017) put to scratch, burn, and bend test: Here’s what happened

Nokia 3310 (2017) – which is well-known for its durability – has been put to scratch, burn and, bend test on YouTube channel VoloKin Project. In the 7 minutes long video, the YouTuber starts with showing viewers what it looks like to scratch Moto Z screen with a knife, which clearly doesn’t have any effect om the display, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In case of Nokia 3310 (2017), marks appear on the screen immediately after scratching it with the knife. Rubbing the tip of keys on the display, on the other hand, didn’t really damage it. Buttons and front panel of Nokia 3310 (2017) can be spoilt easily as well.

Given the new Nokia 3310 features a plastic body design, we could guess it won’t do well in the scratch test. Remember, the feature phone costs only Rs 3310 and it would be unfair to expect Corning Gorilla glass at this price-point. Moving to the back cover, the YouTuber could effortlessly engrave Nokia on rear panel with the knife, and damage camera lens and flash as well.

Using his knife, the YouTuber removes the outer covering of camera lens, which also seems to be made of plastic. Light scratches made to the back cover using keys didn’t go away by wiping. The YouTuber then removes the letters ‘Nokia’ one by one from the Nokia branding at the back, using the knife.

Coming to burn test, Nokia 3310’s plastic outer display starts to melt within 10-seconds of subjecting it to flame coming from a lighter, though the LCD doesn’t get damaged.

Bend test is where Nokia 3310 (2017) scores the highest. The feature phone doesn’t bend at all, despite putting in considerable efforts by the YouTuber, though the back cover pops a little bit. This isn’t surprising given Nokia 3310 was considered one of the most durable phones around. We’ve all seen Nokia 3310 memes highlighting its ‘durability’ being widely circulated on social media. It looks like Nokia is continuing the legacy with the new 3310 as well.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 3310 (2017) comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 1200 mAh battery, 16MB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB), and 2MP rear camera with LED flash. It runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS, and supports the new Snake game. Noia 3310 (2017) features a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM support and an in-built MP3 player.

Nokia 3310 (2017) comes in four olour options – Warm Red and Yellow, with gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey options, which sport a matte finish. It measures 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm and it weighs 79.6 grams.

