Nokia 3 will get Android Nougat 7.1.1 update by end of August

Nokia 3 smartphone, which has officially gone on sale in India, will getting a software upgrade by the end of August. The news was confirmed by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, who posted about the same on Twitter. Sarvikas wrote, “Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August.”

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are already on Android Nougat 7.1.1 build, but Nokia 3 was still on Android Nougat 7.0. HMD Global has already committed to regularly updating the Nokia smartphones and Android O update is promised to Nokia to the three smartphones in the market. In June this year, HMD Global’s spokesperson had confirmed the same to TechRadar, and said the phones will Android O once the new build is released by Google and available for OEMs. HMD Global has also promised monthly security Android updates for all of its phones.

Nokia 3 is currently the only smartphone officially on sale in India, not counting the Nokia 3310 which is a 2G feature phone. Nokia 5 smartphone, which is the mid-range option in the series, will officially be available in India by August 15, and the company has kept this as an offline exclusive smartphone.

Nokia 5 pre-bookings were announced at “select mobile retail outlets” in the cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kozhikode. Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,899.

Nokia 6, which is priced at Rs 14,999 is Amazon India exclusive. While bookings for this smartphone officially opened on July 14, the flash sale will only take place on August 23 on Amazon India. Users have to register in order to be eligible for the Nokia 6 smartphone sale on Amazon India. While the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones are yet to hit the stores in India, HMD Global will also be launching its Nokia 8 flagship phone in London at an event. The new Nokia flagship launches on August 16.

