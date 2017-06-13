Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs YU Yureka Black: Price, Specifications comparison

Nokia 3 with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage comes at Rs 9,499 Nokia 3 with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage comes at Rs 9,499

Nokia had introduced two new Android powered smartphones, the Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5, at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. It has now launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 along with its first Android smartphone after the return, the Nokia 6 in India on Tuesday.

With Nokia 3, the company wants to offer a ‘good design and specifications at a budget’ price. It is going aggressively against competition by offering Nokia 3 through offline stores, where the biggest competitors are online-only. HMD Global also said that all Nokia phones sold in India will be manufactured in India too, which hints that the pricing will remain aggressive even though it’s offline.

Nokia 3 is the budget smartphone for Nokia and is priced at Rs 9,499. It will be available through all retail stores across India from this Friday, June 16.

In this article, we’d compared specifications of Nokia 3 with Xiaomi Redmi 4 and latest smartphone from Micromax’s YU, the Yureka Black.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3 is a budget device with premium looks, polycarbonate body and metallic frame on the sides.

For specifications, the Nokia 3 has a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass display. It is backed by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB). The rear camera is an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with LED flash and the front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter.

Nokia 3 is backed by a 2650mAh battery with Micro-USB (USB 2.0) charging. It supports USB OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Just like other Nokia smartphones launched on Tuesday, Nokia 3 also runs stock Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and company is promising regular updates. HMD Global has already announced that Android O update will also be available for the phones. Unfortunately for Nokia 3, it doesn’t include a fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review)



Coming to Redmi 4, the smartphone from Xiaomi is getting good numbers in every flash-sale. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) 2.5D curved IPS display, same as the Nokia 3’s display.

The Redmi 4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture lens.

The dual SIM Xiaomi Redmi 4A supports 4G VoLTE and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8. The 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 8,999, and it includes a fingerprint sensor at the back, which is not there in Nokia 3.

YU Yureka Black

YU Yureka Black marks Micromax’s YU Televentures re-entry into Indian smartphone market. The big highlight of Yureka Black is its 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) 64-bit Processor.

In comparison to Nokia 6 and Xiaomi Redmi 4, the Yureka Black features a slightly better 5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, instead of HD 720p. The smartphone also sports fingerprint sensor on the home button.

The Yureka Black features a uni-body design, very similar to Xiaomi phones. The body is made of metal and it has a plastic-like coating on top.

On the camera front, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

YU Yureka Black is priced at Rs 8,999, but it is exclusive to Flipkart.

