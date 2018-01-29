Nokia 3 to receive Android Oreo beta update soon, confirms HMD Global

Nokia 3 will soon get an Android Oreo Beta update, as confirmed by HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas. Nokia 3 will soon get an Android Oreo Beta update, as confirmed by HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas.

HMD Global has confirmed its Nokia 3 will soon get an Android Oreo Beta update. The news has been confirmed by Juho Sarvikas, the company’s Chief Product Manager on Twitter. “#Nokia 3 Beta Labs right around the corner”, he tweeted. Juho further said the Nokia 2 would directly go straight to Android 8.1 Oreo with memory optimisations as it is a 1GB RAM device.

The Finnish company continues to push out the latest Android updates to the recently released smartphones. For instance, the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 recently received Android Oreo beta update, and both will start getting a stable update in the coming days. The company’s flagship smartphone, Nokia 8 has already started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo beta update.

If you are using the Nokia 3 and waiting for the phone to get updated to Android Oreo, then you may not have to wait for too long. Just to recall, Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) and has 2.5 sculpted Gorilla Glass on top. It currently runs Android Nougat out of the box.

Under the hood, Nokia 3 is powered by a 1.3Ghz quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). In terms of optics, you will find an 8MP primary camera on the front and the back. The device is backed by a 2,650 mAh battery. Nokia 3 costs Rs 8,940 in the Indian market.

Also #Nokia2 but will go straight to 8.1 to get memory optimization features as it is a 1GB RAM device. #Nokia3 Beta Labs right around the corner. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 27, 2018

There’s a strong rumour that the company is working on a number of new mobile phones that might get showcased at the Mobile World Congress in late February. Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 9, and 3310 4G are expected to make their global debut in Barcelona.

