Nokia 3 smartphone now listed online for sale, price is Rs 9,499

Nokia 3 smartphone, which has officially gone on sale in India, is now available online as well. Nokia 3 is now listed on the Croma website at a price of Rs 9,499. Nokia 3 smartphone, which has officially gone on sale in India, is now available online as well. Nokia 3 is now listed on the Croma website at a price of Rs 9,499.

Nokia 3 smartphone, which has officially gone on sale in India, is now available online as well. Nokia 3 is now listed on the Croma website at a price of Rs 9,499. However, Croma is showing Nokia 3’s price as a discounted one against the original price of Rs 10,299. When we check for Nokia 3’s home delivery in Delhi, the Croma website says the phone can be picked up from the Connaught Place Store within two hours. It also lists out other stores where the phone can be purchased. The home delivery option is not option for Delhi.

We also checked Croma’s website for Nokia 3 home delivery option in other cities. For example, the option is open for Lucknow (delivery in 7 days). You can check if the Nokia 3 home delivery is valid for your city by typing in the pin code as well, before hitting buy. Nokia 3 is the budget friendly and cheapest smartphone from HMD Global, which has relaunched Nokia-branded smartphones in the market.

Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 are supposed to be the offline exclusive smartphones from the company. Nokia 6 is online exclusive, and will go on sale on Amazon India towards the end of July with pre-bookings starting from July 14. Nokia 5 is supposed to go on sale in the first week of July with bookings starting from July 7.

HMD Global had initially said it wanted all phones to be launched in India by June. However, it looks like the official sale is delayed to July. We had earlier reported, one of the problems for HMD Global was the pricing. The reason for this is that in July GST comes into force, and the tax slab on mobile phones will be around 12 per cent, which could result in reduced pricing.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 3 comes with a plastic body. The design language is similar to the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5, however, the other two smartphones come with a metal unibody design and look slightly more premium compared to the Nokia 3.

Nokia 3 has a 5-inch laminated HD resolution display (720p) and this one comes with a 2.5 sculpted Gorilla Glass on top as well. The processor is MediaTek MTK 6737’s 1.3Ghz quad-core one, has 2GB RAM, 16GB storage (along with microSD support with 128GB limit). Nokia 3 sports an 8MP rear camera and the front camera is also 8MP. Nokia 3 comes with a 2,650 mAh battery with micro-USB 2.0 for charging.

Also read: Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 launched in India: Key features, price and specs

The phone runs Android Nougat 7.1, and this is a stock version of the OS. HMD Global is going with a stock Android experience on all of its new smartphones. The company has also promised it will bring Android O update for the phones, once that rolls out officially.

Other features of the Nokia 3 include USB OTG support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity. The phone is available in four colour options: Black, Silver White, Tempered Blue and Copper White. As part of launch offers, Nokia 3 users on on Vodafone will get 5GB of data free per month, with a monthly recharge of Rs 149. This offer is valid for 3 months.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd