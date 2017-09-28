Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to get Android 8.0 Oreo update by year-end: HMD Global

Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of the year. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of the year.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of the year. In an interview with GadgetGaul, HMD Global’s General Manager for Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, confirmed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be getting the latest version of Android before the “end of the year”.

HMD Global’s most affordable smartphone the Nokia 3 was recently upgraded to Android 7.1 Nougat. Given the phone’s low price and the way the company has been committed to regular updates and security patches, it appears that the Finnish OEM is serious about Nokia’s big comeback in the smartphone market.

Every new Nokia smartphone will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update, including the latest Nokia 8. Last week, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, had teased an Android Oreo update for the Nokia 8. The smartphone is priced at Rs 36,999 and will be made available in India from October 14. To be manufactured in India, Nokia 8 is the company’s most expensive smartphone till date.

Nokia 8 has an aluminum body and features a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. It sports a 5.3-inch 2K display and the device is powered by the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. The processor is further coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available.

The phone features 13MP dual camera on the back with laser and phase auto focus, image stabilization, and Carl Zeiss optics. The front camera has 13MP shooter. The new Nokia 8 also promises to popularise the concept of “bothie”. This is the first phone that can simultaneously livestream a selfie while using its back camera. Nokia 8 goes head to head with OnePlus 5 in the premium segment.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd