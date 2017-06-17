Nokia 3 goes on sale in India: A look at launch offers, price and features

Nokia 3 is the most affordable smartphone of the lot given Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 cost Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999 respectively. Nokia 3 is the most affordable smartphone of the lot given Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 cost Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

HMD Global recently launched Nokia 3 along with Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones in India. Now Nokia 3 is up for grabs via offline retail stores at Rs 9,499. Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 are offline exclusive devices, while Nokia 6 is exclusive to Amazon India. Nokia 5’s pre-bookings begin July 7. Nokia 6 won’t be available in India till July, and pre-bookings start from July 14.

Nokia 3 is the most affordable smartphone of the lot given Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 cost Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999 respectively. Nokia 3 comes in four colour options – Matte Black, Silver White, Tempered Blue and Copper White. Users who purchase Nokia 3 will get 5GB Vodafone data per month at a monthly recharge of Rs 149 (for 3 months). Makemytrip.com is offering Rs 2,500 off, which includes Rs 1800 off on hotels and Rs 700 off on domestic flights.

Nokia 3 comes with a plastic body, unlike Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 which feature a metal unibody design. It gets a 5-inch laminated HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) and has 2.5 sculpted Gorilla Glass on top. Nokia 3 runs stock Android 7 Nougat, with the company promising Android O update for the phone as well.

Nokia 3 is powered by 1.3Ghz Quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). In terms of camera, there’s an 8MP one on the front and the back. The rear camera has LED flash. Nokia 3 is backed by a 2,650 mAh battery, and it supports Micro USB (USB 2.0) for charging.

Sensors on Nokia 3 include: Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC for sharing. Nokia 3 supports USB OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity.

