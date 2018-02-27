Nokia 3 gets Android Oreo Beta build update, confirms HMD Global

Android 8.0 Oreo beta build for the Nokia 3 is now available to download. (Image credit: HMD Global) Android 8.0 Oreo beta build for the Nokia 3 is now available to download. (Image credit: HMD Global)

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo for the Nokia 3 under its beta build labs programme. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to announce the update rollout. Juho announced the Android Oreo beta programme for the Nokia 3 last month.

Nokia 3 users can sign up for the beta on the company’s site and get access to the Android Oreo update preview. To do that, simply head over to the site, and sign up with your Gmail account. After registering with IMEI number and confirming your mobile operator, Nokia 3 users will get Android Oreo software update notification. It is to be noted that users should download the Oreo beta build with caution. Android 8.0 Oreo brings a ton of new features on the Nokia 3 including Picture-in-Picture mode, notifications dots, adaptive icons, notification channels, system optimisations, and performance improvements.

Just to recall, Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3Ghz Quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. A microSD card option is also available to expand the internal storage (up to 128GB). There’s an 8MP one on the front and the back. The phone is backed by a 2650mAh battery. Nokia 3 costs Rs 8349 in the Indian market.

You can now get #AndroidOreo for #Nokia3 in #Nokiamobile #Betalabs. Please help us test and perfect for commercial release! Thank you 🙏 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 26, 2018

HMD Global, which owns the rights to market the Nokia brand, has launched five news phones at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The list includes the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), and the reincarnated version of Nokia 8110.

