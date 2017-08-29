Nokia 3 appears to survive the latest scratch and bend test: Watch video

Nokia 3: YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has conducted some intense tests to check the durability of the budget Android phone. Nokia 3: YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has conducted some intense tests to check the durability of the budget Android phone.

HMD Global’s recently launched Nokia 3 has been widely acclaimed for its design, but some people might have questions about how much abuse the phone can take. YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has conducted some intense tests to check the durability of the budget Android phone.

First up, the YouTuber started off by scratching the screen of the Nokia 3. The screen does not start to show scratches until a level 6 on the Mochs scale. This means keys and coins in your pocket won’t easily damage the phone’s screen easily. Next, JerryRigEverything took a sharp knife to scratch the back of the device. Since the Nokia 3 is made out of plastic, it gets scratched easily. He then applies the same technique to scratch the camera lens, and he found that scratches are clearly visible.

Then JerryRigEverything roasted the sides of the phone, which are luckily made out of metal. As seen in the video, the damage was minimal, thus proving the toughness of the device. Last but not the least, the YouTuber tested the Nokia 3’s durability with a burning lighter. The phone does get black for a few seconds before it went white and then back to normal. Surprisingly, Nokia 3 successfully passed the bend test.

Nokia 3 was launched earlier this year alongside the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the reincarnated version of the 3310. Nokia 3 features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable memory (up to 128GB via a microSD card slot). There’s an 8-megapixel rear camera on the front and back. The phone is backed by a 2650mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. Nokia 3 can be purchased at Rs 9499 via offline retail channels.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd