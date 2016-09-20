Nokia 216 Dual SIM with 2.4-inch display launched at Rs 2,495

Nokia 216 Dual SIM has a 2.4-inch QVGA display (240×320 pixels). It sports a VGA camera both at the front and the back. Nokia 216 Dual SIM has a 2.4-inch QVGA display (240×320 pixels). It sports a VGA camera both at the front and the back.

Microsoft has announced the launch its new features phone Nokia 216 Dual SIM at Rs 2,495. Nokia 216 Dual SIM will be available in India starting October 24. The smartphone is available in black, grey, and blue colour variants.

Nokia 216 Dual SIM has a 2.4-inch QVGA display (240×320 pixels). It sports a VGA camera both at the front and the back. The rear camera LED flash doubles as a built-in torchlight.The smartphone is backed by a 1,020 mAh battery which promises a talktime of up to 18 hours and standby time of up to 19 days. Nokia 216 Dual SIM runs Nokia Series 30+ and comes with a memory card support for up to 32GB memory.

Nokia 216 Dual SIM users can download one free Gameloft game every month for a year. Nokia 216 Dual SIM comes with FM Radio, MP3 and video player. The devices can store up to 2,000 contacts. Nokia 216 Dual SIM is built of polycarbonate. The dimensions of the smartphone are 118.0×50.02×13.5mm. It weighs 83 gms.

Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile Limited (FIH) recently decided to acquire Microsoft’s feature phone business assets. Also, Nokia, in May, announced its plans to return to the mobile phone and tablet market. “Under a strategic agreement covering branding rights and intellectual property licensing, Nokia Technologies will grant HMD global Oy (HMD), a newly-founded company based in Finland, an exclusive global license to create Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets for the next ten years,” a release from Nokia said.

