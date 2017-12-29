Nokia 2 will receive Android 8.1 Oreo update, confirms HMD Global

Nokia 2, an entry-level smartphone, will be the first device by the company to be upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo directly. Nokia 2, an entry-level smartphone, will be the first device by the company to be upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo directly.

Nokia 2 will receive Android 8.1 Oreo update, confirmed HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas in a tweet. He confirmed that Nokia 2 will be upgraded to Oreo directly with Android 8.1 version. Nokia 2 will also get memory management improvements from Google’s Android Go program, which was announced earlier this year.

“Hi! It will receive Android Oreo. 1GB RAM devices will be supported on 8.1 release where many of the Android Go memory management improvements will be integrated. Nokia 2 performance will only get better over time!” reads Sarvikas’ tweet. However, he did not specify a timeline for Android Oreo release for Nokia 2.

HMD Global has already rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo for Nokia 8. The smartphone runs stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo, with no skins or changes in the user interface. Meanwhile, Android 8.0 Oreo beta builds have been announced for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 by the Finnish company.

Nokia 2, an entry-level smartphone, will be the first device by the company to be upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo directly, instead of receiving Android 8.0 Oreo version first. Nokia 2 was unveiled in India in November, with a price-tag of Rs 6,999. It is backed by a 4,100mAh battery, which is highlight of the phone. Nokia is promising two-day battery life with Nokia 2.

Nokia 2 features a 5-inch LTPS LCD HD display, with Corning Gorilla Glass coating. It sports a polycarbonate back. The phone was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat. Nokia 2 is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor with 1GB RAM. There’s a dedicated slot for microSD card. It ships with Google Assistant, which is Google’s voice-powered assistant.

Hi! It will receive Android Oreo. 1GB RAM devices will be supported on 8.1 release where many of the Android Go memory management improvements will be integrated. Nokia 2 performance will only get better over time! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 28, 2017

Nokia 2 features an 8MP rear camera with automatic scene detection and auto focus. The front camera is 5MP. Nokia 2 users will be eligible for unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos. Nokia 2 can be bought in Pewter Black, Pewter White and Copper Black colour options.

Meanwhile, HMD global is reportedly gearing up to unveil its entry-level Nokia 1 smartphone in the first half of 2018, and the device will be launched as part of Google’s Android Go program. Nokia 1 will be made available in Russia starting March, followed by India. Nokia 1 could be priced around 5,999 rubles (Rs 6,600 approx), according to a report in GizmoChina.

