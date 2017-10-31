Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Which is the best budget smartphone?

Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Which one is best for you? We’ve compared the two devices. Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Which one is best for you? We’ve compared the two devices.

Nokia 2 doesn’t look like a cheap phone and has a gigantic battery that promises to last two days. The phone is priced at 99 Euros (or approx Rs 7458), and it’s running Android Nougat with Google Assistant built-in. All these features make the Nokia 2 a high performing device for first time smartphone users, the core audience for a budget 4G LTE phone.

Obviously, Nokia 2 takes the cake for the newly launched budget phone sensation. Don’t worry though, Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A is equally an exciting device despite being launched months prior to the Nokia 2. So, which one is the best for you? We’ve compared the two phones to help you work out the differences.

Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Design, Display

Nokia 2 has an edge over the Redmi 4A in terms of design and aesthetics. Even though all budget phones look more or less the same, but the Nokia 2 has a slightly different design. It’s chassis is built using series 6000 aluminum, although the back still has a removable back cover. Nokia 2 surprisingly has a premium constriction that’s rare to find on a low-end phone. It feels expensive when you hold the phone in your hand, and that’s a great feeling. You can pick up the Nokia 2 in multiple colour options: pewter/black, pewter/white, and copper/black.

As you’d expect from a budget phone, Xiaomi Redmi 4A looks just the same. Redmi 4A has been constructed out of plastic chassis, which we think looks a tad boring when compared to the Nokia 2. Honestly, if you care about the design, Nokia 2 may be the perfect device for you. Redmi 4A is available in three colours: gold, rose gold, and dark grey.

Both Nokia 2 and Xiaomi Redmi 4A have 5-inch displays. The resolutions for each device are also the same: 720p. Gorilla Glass 3 is present on the Nokia 2. In comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 4A doesn’t come protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Hardware, Software and Battery

Nokia 2 doesn’t boost an eye-catching specifications, which is fairly reasonable for a low-end device. For starters, it has got a Snapdragon 212 processor and 1GB RAM. Nokia 2 isn’t going to blow you away with its performance, and that’s fine. Nokia 2 is one of the few phones in this budget to feature a 4100mAh battery. HMD Global says the phone’s battery will last two days on a single charge. That’s a bold claim, though we’ll reserve our judgment until we review the phone.

It’s good to see the Nokia 2 is running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. And the icing on the cake is the rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo for the phone in the coming weeks. Nokia 2 comes with just 8GB storage though, which means you really need to invest in a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Both phones support 4G VoLTE connectivity as well as Dual SIM.

Like the Nokia 2, Xiaomi Redmi 4A offers low-end specifications. The device features a Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB/3GB RAM (depending upon which model you choose), 16GB/32GB storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 128GB). Redmi 4A isn’t going to outperform the Nokia 2, but it is a strong contender. Redmi 4A runs Xiaomi’s own MIUI 8 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There’s no word from the company when it plans to push the Android Nougat update for the Redmi 4A.

Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Camera

Nokia 2 opts for an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Meanwhile, Redmi 4A has a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie shooter in the front. Both phones will give you average camera results, so one should be prepared for it. Just remember that megapixels aren’t the only measure to access the camera performance.

Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Verdict

Out of the two phones, there’s definitely a winner, but it also depends on how much one is willing to spend on the device. Both phones have some pros and cons. Nokia 2 looks like a good option, but its price in India has not been revealed just yet. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi 4A is already available in India at a price of Rs 5,999 for the base model.

Which phone do you pick up? Let us know in the comments section below.

