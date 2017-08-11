Nokia 2 variants get FCC certifications: Launch to take place soon?

Nokia 2 has four variants and it looks like all four have got US FCC approval. (Representational Image of Nokia 6 smartphone) Nokia 2 has four variants and it looks like all four have got US FCC approval. (Representational Image of Nokia 6 smartphone)

Nokia 2 is supposed to be one of the budget smartphones from HMD Global, and now according to a report all four variants of the Nokia 2 have got approval from US FCC. The report comes even as HMD Global is preparing to host an event in London on August 16, where it will be unveil its upcoming flagship the Nokia 8 smartphone.

Coming to the Nokia 2 smartphone, the latest report on Nokia Power User website claims four variants of the device have got clearance from the US FCC. TA-1029, TA-1007, TA-1035, TA-1023 have appeared on the FCC website, and the difference is around the Single-SIM/Dual-SIM along with the LTE band support. The report also hints these phones could be revealed on August 16 by the company.

According to Nokia Power User TA-1029 will be the dual-SIM version of Nokia 2, while the TA-1007 is the single SIM smartphone smartphone. Pretty much everything will be the same on these smartphones. Also TA-1035 is another dual-SIM version, while TA-1023 is the single-SIM one. The differences will be in the LTE band support as well.

Previously Nokia 2 running on Android 7.1.1 was spotted on a Geekbench test. The listing revealed the phone’s specifications, including 1GB RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 chipset clocked at 1.27 Ghz. This will likely be HMD Global’s most budget friendly device, beating the Nokia 3. Previously hand-made sketches of Nokia 2 were leaked as well. However, details around camera, battery life and storage have not yet leaked online.

While the budget Nokia 2 is still awaited, the August 16 event from HMD Global will be closely watched. It is expected to launch the Nokia 8, which will have a Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 5.3-inch Quad HD display. Leaked images of the device have revealed a phone that resembles earlier Nokia phones. The device was briefly listed on the Nokia China website as well before being taken down. Given the flagship specifications it will try and take on Apple’s iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S8 and others in the market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd