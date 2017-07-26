Nokia 2 spotted on Geekbench, likely to feature Snapdragon 210 SoC, 1GB RAM

Nokia 2 could be the company’s most affordable Android smartphone ever Nokia 2 could be the company’s most affordable Android smartphone ever

HMD Global is said to be working on three smartphones and it seems one of the devices has just been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmarked smartphone, presumably Nokia 2, carries the codemame ‘Unknown Heart’ and appears to be running on Android 7.1.1. And if true, the upcoming smartphone, will be launched in the second-half of the year.

Nokia 2 has allegedly appeared on a Geekbench test, revealing the phone’s specifications. The listing shows the phone will be have 1GB RAM and a 1.27GHz quad-core processor, possibly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 chipset. During the single-core test, the upcoming smartphone managed to record a score of 422, while the multi-core test resulted in a score of 1146. Aside from this, the listing doesn’t reveal anything else about the smartphone.

Based on the benchmark test, it appears that HMD Global could be the company’s most affordable Android smartphone. The Finnish company has so far released three smartphones: Nokia 6, 5 and 3. Out of the three devices, Nokia 3 is perhaps the entry-level model which can be purchased via offline retail channels for Rs 9,499.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that HMD Global is working on an entry-level Android smartphone. Earlier this month, an alleged hand-made sketch of Nokia 2 was leaked showing off the front-side of the phone. According to the leak, the phone’s design will share an uncanny resemblance with Nokia Limia 620.

There is no launch date set for Nokia 2, however, the company is planning to introduce the Nokia 8 on August 16. HMD Global has recently started sending invites for the same. According to the Verge report, the launch will take place in London. The flagship phone will likely to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 5.3-inch Quad HD display.

