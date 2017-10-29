Nokia 2 shows up on AnTuTu, likely to launch in India on October 31

Nokia 2 is likely to be a cheaper version of the Nokia 3, which currently retails for Rs 8,800 in India. Nokia 2 is likely to be a cheaper version of the Nokia 3, which currently retails for Rs 8,800 in India.

Information on upcoming Nokia 2 smartphone continues to pop up online. Now the soon-to-be-launched budget phone has paid a visit to AnTuTu (via Nokia Power User), giving us a closer look at its specifications.

Codenamed TA-1035, the AnTuTu listing reveals the phone’s hardware, such as the processor, memory, and the display. The listing mentions that the device will sports an HD (1280 x 720) display. It does not mention the display size or type, but other rumours suggest it will likely to have a 5-inch display. The AnTuTu listing revealed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor.

In terms of memory and storage, Nokia 2 was tested on AnTuTu had 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, but there’s no mention of the presence of a microSD card slot. The listing further reveals the phone to come with a 5MP rear camera and an 8MP shooter in the front. The device was running on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Nokia 2 is likely to be a cheaper version of the Nokia 3. The company charges Rs 8,800 for the Nokia 3, meaning the Nokia 2 could be priced at Rs 6000. There’s no information as to when the Nokia 2 will see the light of day, but HMD Global has scheduled a global launch event on October 31 in India. It’s being said that the launch of Nokia 2 might take place on the same date, but that’s just a speculation at the moment.

HMD Global, which owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded smartphones, has so far launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 in the Indian market. It also launched the reincarnated version of the Nokia 3310 in the country.

