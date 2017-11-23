Nokia 2 priced at Rs 6,999 in India, sale starts Nov 24

Nokia 2 runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and the company has confirmed Android 8.0 Oreo update for the phone as well. Nokia 2 runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and the company has confirmed Android 8.0 Oreo update for the phone as well.

Nokia 2 is now available in India at best buy price of Rs 6,999. The budget smartphone from HMD Global can be bought from major retail stores across India starting November 24. It comes in three colour options – Pewter Black, Pewter White and Copper Black.

As part of launch offers, Reliance Jio is giving Nokia 2 users additional 45GB 4G data. People will have to recharge with Rs 309 or above for nine months (till August 31 2018) to get 5GB data per month. Further, all Nokia 2 users will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify. Users will need to open Kotak 811 savings account and activate it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period.

Nokia 2 gets a 5-inch LTPS LCD HD display, with Corning Gorilla Glass coating. Nokia 2 is said to be made from a single block of aluminium, and it sports a polycarbonate back. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and the company has confirmed Android 8.0 Oreo update for the phone as well. Nokia 2 is among one of the first smartphones in this price category to ship with Google Assistant.

Nokia 2 is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor with 1GB RAM. There’s a dedicated slot for microSD card. Nokia 2 features an 8MP rear camera with automatic scene detection and auto focus. The front camera is 5MP. Nokia 2 users will be eligible for unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos. Nokia 2 is backed by a 4,100mAh battery, which is highlight of the phone. Nokia is promising two-day battery life with Nokia 2.

“Nokia 2 is a smartphone that is built keeping the Indian consumer in mind. It is a smartphone people can rely on without subconsciously rationing their battery usage. Every component of the Nokia 2 – from the display to battery, chipset to system design – has been engineered to draw as little power as possible from the huge battery. This gives fans a long-lasting phone they can rely on. In addition, a great display and pure, secure Android means you don’t have to do less with your Nokia 2 to preserve longevity, it has been built to give you the freedom to do more,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global, said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd