Nokia 2, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 processors leaked ahead of launch

HMD Global is expected to debut a slew of Nokia-branded phones in the second half of the year, and we have already started to get the first details on their specifications. While we already know that the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 are on the cards, a new report reveals that more smartphones are being planned by the finish company.

According to a new report from NokiaPowerUser, citing a tipster on Chinese site Baidu, HMD Global HMD Global will launch Nokia 2, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 smartphones in the market later this year. Apparently, Nokia 2 will be pitched as the ‘ultimate’ budget smartphone. The report further reveals that Nokia 2 will be powered by a MediaTek processor, contrary to the earlier reports claiming to be powered by the Snapdragon 212 chipset.

While HMD Global have plans to launch the Nokia 2, it could also reveal the Nokia 7, which is said to be a mid-end smartphone. As per the leaked information, Nokia 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor. The Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 are said to be powered by Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 835 processors, respectively. The tipster reveals that these phones are currently in the testing stage.

HMD Global, the Finnish company with exclusive rights to market the Nokia brand, launched three new Android phones at MWC – the Nokia 3, 5, and 6. In India, the company launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in June, but only the entry-level Nokia 3 is currently available in the market. HMD Global has recently confirmed that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will not be available to buy until mid-August. Nokia 3 is priced Rs. 9,499, whereas the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 at Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

