Nokia 2, Nokia 7 likely to launch in India today: Livestream time, expected price and more

HMD Global is widely expected to launch (possibly two) smartphones in India today. Both Nokia 2 and Nokia 7 are expected to make their global debut at an event in Delhi NCR. The launch event itself kicks off at 12pm India standard time (IST). The company will let you live-stream the entire event on Facebook. Head over to Nokia Mobile’s official Facebook page to watch the live unveiling of the Nokia 2 and Nokia 7, if interested.

The Finnish company sent out the media invites, revealing nothing about its launch plans except the date to unveil “the next milestones for Nokia phones”. It’s been suggested that the company wants to use this event as the global launch pad for the Nokia 2 as well as the Nokia 7. The latter phone was launched in China earlier this month.

Out of the two phones, Nokia 2 is something many people might be interested to buy, especially in India. Evidently, Nokia 2 will be the company’s most affordable Android phone till date. Nokia 2 has already been certified by the Bluetooth SIG, which indicates the launch of the phone is imminent. The device has also made an appearance on AnTuTu benchmarks recently and thus all the specifications are known. It’s going to be a budget phone, featuring a 5-inch HD (720p) display, Snapdragon 212 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, an 8MP camera on the back, and a 5MP shooter in the front.

Nokia 2 is likely to be priced less than that of the Nokia 3, considering the low-end specifications. For comparison, Nokia 3 can be purchased for Rs 8,833 on Flipkart. Logically, Nokia 2 should be priced in the vicinity of Rs 6000. When launched later today, Nokia 2 will go head to head with Xiaomi’s popular Redmi 4A. The budget phone is priced at Rs 5999 for the base model.

Other than the Nokia 2, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 7. The mid-end premium device is the second smartphone after the Nokia 8 to feature a “bothie” camera that allows for simultaneous capture from the front and rear cameras. It’s also the company’s first phone to boast a glass body design.

Nokia 7 has a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display, a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3000mAh battery inside. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB storage (expandable). It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The company is committed to update the device to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo, though the exact rollout time frame has not been shared. On the camera front, it gets a 16MP back camera and a 5MP front shooter.

In China, the Nokia 7 is priced at RMB 2,499 (or approx Rs 24, 731) for the base variant, and RMB 2,699 (or approx Rs 26, 710) for the higher variant. Nokia 7 will be compete against the likes of Honor 8 Pro, Motorola Moto X4, and Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro.

HMD Global, which has the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded phones, has launched a number of smartphones in the market. In February, it launched the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 along side the reincarnated version of the Nokia 3310. In August this year, it launched its first-ever flagship Nokia 8 which can be purchased in the Indian market for Rs 36,999.

