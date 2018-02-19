Nokia 2, Nokia 3 now available with Airtel cashback offer of Rs 2000: Here are the details

As part of the Mera Pehla Smartphone offer, Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 will be made available at effective prices of Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. As part of the Mera Pehla Smartphone offer, Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 will be made available at effective prices of Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively.

Airtel has announced a partnership with HMD Global to offer two cashback schemes on two Nokia smartphones. The offer has been the part of Mera Pehla Smartphone scheme, under which the Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 will be made available at effective prices of Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. Both the phones come with Airtel’s Rs 2000 cashback offer.

To avail the offer, consumers should purchase the Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 bundled with the company’s Rs 169 plan, that provides 1GB daily data with unlimited calls and SMS. The cashback will be provided by Airtel in two installments over a 36-month period. Over the first 18 months, Airtel will award Rs 500 cashback when users make recharges worth Rs 3,500. The next installment, that will provide an additional Rs 1,500 cashback, will be received by Airtel users who make purchases worth Rs 3,500 in the next 18 month period.

Speaking of its specifications, Nokia 3 offers a 5-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz MediaTek 6737 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable internal memory. It also comes with an 8MP camera on the rear and the back. Backed by a 2630mAh battery, the phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Airtel’s cashback deal makes the smartphone effectively worth Rs 7,499, down from Rs 9,499.

Meanwhile, Nokia 2 has a 5-inch IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB expandable internal memory. Running on Android 7.1 Nougat, Nokia 2 features a 4100mAh battery inside. Originally priced at Rs 6,999, users can purchase the Nokia 2 at just Rs 4,999 under the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative.

