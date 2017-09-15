Nokia 2 leaked in new images, launch imminent

Nokia 2 looks like a pretty basic smartphone in terms of design. There are no physical navigation buttons on the front, and vertical Nokia branding can be seen right below the rear camera lens. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) Nokia 2 looks like a pretty basic smartphone in terms of design. There are no physical navigation buttons on the front, and vertical Nokia branding can be seen right below the rear camera lens. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Nokia 2, which is HMD Global’s upcoming entry-level smartphone, has been leaked in images by tipster Evan Blass. Nokia 2 in black and white colour variants were posted by Blass on Twitter, along with the caption – Nokia 2. Nokia 2 looks like a pretty basic smartphone in terms of design. There are no physical navigation buttons on the front, and vertical Nokia branding can be seen right below the rear camera lens.

Nokia 2 has a single rear camera lens with LED flash. Power key along with volume rocker buttons could be present on the right. Nokia 2 could ship with Android Oreo out-of-the-box, though there’s no official confirmation. What’s interesting is that the date on wallpapers of Nokia 2 images is that of October 5, suggesting it could unveil on then. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as HMD Global hasn’t announced an official launch date as of now.

Nokia 2 will apparently come in four variants – TA-1029, TA-1007, TA-1035, TA-1023 – and they were recently approved by US FCC. According to a report in Nokia Power User (NPU), the difference around the four variants is that of Single-SIM/Dual-SIM along with the LTE band support. Rest of the specifications and features will remain same across the four variants.

Nokia 2 was spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, and the listing reveals it will feature 1GB RAM. Nokia 2 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 chipset clocked at 1.27 Ghz. Other expected features include a 4,000mAh battery, and a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels.

HMD Global currently has four Nokia-branded smartphones including Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 out of which Nokia 3 is an entry-level device. Nokia 3 is priced at Rs 9,499 and it is available via offline retail stores in India. It remains to be seen how Nokia decides to price Nokia 2.

