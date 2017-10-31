Nokia 2 first impressions: The new budget king with 4100mAh battery, stock Android

Nokia 2 has been announced at an event in India, and here’s our first impressions. Nokia 2 has been announced at an event in India, and here’s our first impressions.

The Nokia-brand is making a comeback in the mobile phone market in 2017 and the credit for its resurgence goes to HMD Global. So far the Finnish company has launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, and the reincarnated version of 3310 in the market.

But its latest Nokia 2 bridges the gap between smartphones and feature phones. Nokia 2 is aimed at first-time smartphone buyers, the segment the company believes has the demanding profile. According to the company’s own analysis, the sub-$150 segment contributes around 30 per cent of numbers in India. That’s probably the reason why the company chose India as the global launchpad to mark the debut of Nokia 2.

While it isn’t next to impossible to get a budget phone in the Rs 7,000 price point, the company however claims the Nokia 2 possesses some special features that will solve the key pain points consumers face in their day to day life. We tried the Nokia 2 at the global launch event, and here’s our first impressions.

Nokia 2 first impressions Design, Display

If you care about the design and cherish to get a high-end looking device, the Nokia 2 may be for you. The design of the phone will draw attention – after all, there aren’t many phones in this segment to focus on the aesthetics. Nokia 2 is heavily inspired by the company’s existing portfolio, which includes the likes of Nokia 3, Nokia 6, among others. The phone has an aluminum frame, while the back has a polycarbonate build. The device easily sits in the hand, but the lack of a fingerprint scanner will disappoint many. Nokia 2 comes in three colour options: Black, White and Copper Gold.

Nokia 2 comes with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The low resolution display does mean that you will going to spot pixels compared to a FHD panel, but considering the price of the phone one shouldn’t get surprised.

Nokia 2 first impressions Hardware, Software

Nokia 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and a microSD card slot. Performance of the Nokia 2 isn’t going to be spectacular, if you already own a smartphone. However, for a first time user, Nokia 2 isn’t going to disappoint users. During my limited testing, I was able to open apps fairly smoothly. Mind you; the phone will struggle to runs heavy graphics intensive apps and games such as Asphalt 8 and Real Racing 3. Nokia 2 is squarely aimed at those users who are opening up to Facebook and Twitter for the first time.

The feature that shines on the Nokia 2 is its battery. Nokia 2 is backed by a 4100mAh battery, which according to the company will last as long as 2 days on a single charge. If you’re a heavy users, you’ll find the Nokia 2 to be great device. Though there is no fast charging tech here, which means it will take some time for the phone to charge fully.

Nokia 2 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, and it’s the stock Android, meaning it has a pure Android feel to it. That means it doesn’t come with a third-party apps loaded in the device. You’ll get all the features of Nougat such as the split-screen option and the newly designed quick settings mode. The company is committed to bring Android 8.0 Oreo to the Nokia 2, though the exact rollout time frame has not been shared. Hopefully it will arrive later this year or early next year.

Nokia 2 first impressions Camera

Those who’ll get the Nokia 2 may not be looking at the top-level performance, and that’s fine. There’s an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP shooter in the front. In good lighting, Nokia 2’s back camera can take good shots, and for an 8MP sensor that’s fairly acceptable. The front camera seems to have a similar quality.

Nokia 2 first impressions Early Verdict

Nokia 2 is made for anyone struggling to find relevant apps and features on a feature phone. The phone’s headlined features are its long battery life and the stock Android experience. You’ll also get a good build quality, making the Nokia 2 a compelling alternative to the Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

