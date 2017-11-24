Nokia 2 at price of Rs 6,999 in India: Here are other mobiles for under Rs 7,000

Nokia 2 launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999: Here’s how it compares with the competition in the market. Nokia 2 launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999: Here’s how it compares with the competition in the market.

Nokia 2, the new budget smartphone from HMD Global, is now officially on sale in India. Nokia 2’s price in India is Rs 6,999 which means it will be competing with devices from Xiaomi like the Redmi 4A, Motorola’s Moto C Plus and the newly launched Redmi Y1 Lite. Other options are Panasonic Eluga I5 and InFocus Turbo 5. There’s also newer players in the market like iVoomi offering smartphones at under Rs 5,000. Here’s a quick look at the Nokia 2 specifications in details and what the competition looks like for the smartphone.

Nokia 2: Price in India, Specifications and features

Nokia 2 has a 5-inch display with HD resolution like many of the other options in the market. The Nokia 2 has a LTPS LCD display with 720p resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass and sports a polycarbonate back and metal frame on the side. Nokia 2’s processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 with just 1GB RAM with 8GB, which is expandable. In contrast, the competition is offering more RAM and storage at a similar or lower price. Also the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 is something that is reportedly being used by the Reliance JioPhone as well, so this might not be a very powerful device.

Nokia 2 comes with Android 7.1 Nougat, and the company has confirmed the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Though again when then this eventually rolls out for the phone will be closely watched. Battery is the highlight of the Nokia 2 with a 4100 mAh one on board and the company promising two day battery life.

On the camera front, Nokia 2 has an 8MP one on the back and a 5MP front camera. Nokia 2 users will also get unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos, though this is something available for all users of the Google Photos service. The price of the Nokia 2 at Rs 6999 does make it an expensive proposition compared to others in the market, if one goes by the specifications. However, the phone does look stylish and HMD Global is promising a two-day battery life with Nokia 2 smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Price in India, Specifications and Features

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A has been a best-seller in the market and starts at a price of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage version. Redmi 4A also has a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version at Rs 6,999 in the market. Redmi 4A has a smaller 5-inch HD display just like the Nokia 2 and sports a polycarbonate design.

Redmi 4A is however, powered by a slightly better Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The Redmi 4A has a 3020 mAh battery on board and Xiaomi will roll out the MIUI 9 update for this smartphone. The advantage with the Redmi 4A is that users have the option of getting higher storage, RAM and better specifications for under Rs 7,000.

Moto C Plus is another strong contender in the under Rs 7000 price category. Moto C Plus is another strong contender in the under Rs 7000 price category.

Moto C Plus: Price in India, Specifications and Features

Motorola’s Moto C Plus is another strong contender in the under Rs 7000 price category. Currently, the smartphone is retailing at Rs 6,499 on Flipkart and comes with a 5-inch HD display and 2GB RAM on board along with 16GB storage. However, the expandable storage support is only 32GB. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery on board, which is the highlight of this device and it is powered by the Mediatek MTK6737 quad-core 1.3Ghz processor.

On the camera front, Moto C Plus has an 8MP one on the back, while there’s a 5MP front camera, which is similar to the Nokia 5 if one goes purely by the numbers. Moto C Plus also runs stock Android Nougat 7.0. Both the front and rear camera have flash. Overall, the Moto C Plus is another option to consider for its big battery and stock Android UI.

Redmi Y1 Lite is the new smartphone from Xiaomi with a bigger 5.5-inch HD display for Rs 6,999 Redmi Y1 Lite is the new smartphone from Xiaomi with a bigger 5.5-inch HD display for Rs 6,999

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite: Price in India, Specifications and Features

Redmi Y1 Lite can be thought as a slightly bigger version of the Redmi 4A, though the price of this phone is Rs 6,999. Redmi Y1 Lite has a bigger 5.5-inch HD display, making it the only option in this price range which offers this particular feature. Redmi Y1 Lite has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, though this comes with a dedicated microSD slot and 128GB extra storage support.

The rear camera is 13MP while the front camera is 5MP and the Redmi Y1 Lite gets a 3080 mAh battery which should last a day. Again Redmi Y1 Lite will get Xiaomi’s MIUI 9, though an Android Oreo update might not come so soon. The other issue with the Redmi Y1 Lite is that the phone is still part of the registration based weekly sales from Xiaomi, so you might not be able to purchase it so easily. However, Xiaomi has promised to make this available offline in the market like its other smartphones.

Other budget smartphones as alternatives to Nokia 2

Players like Panasonic are offering Eluga I5 at Rs 6,499 which comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 5-inch HD display and MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core 1.25 GHz processor. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor as well and has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

InFocus Turbo 5 at Rs 6,499 is another option on the list and this one boasts of a huge 5000 mAh battery on board. This has the same MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core 1.25 GHz processor. and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, though expandable memory support is 32GB on a hybrid SIM-slot. The rear camera is 13MP while the front camera is 5MP and this has a 5.2-inch display with 720 p resolution.

Finally, new entrant to the market iVooMi has its Me5 smartphone priced at Rs 4,499 on Flipkart with a 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with up to 128 GB expandable storage support. This has an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 3000 mAh battery and is powered by the Spreadtrum SC 9832 processor.

