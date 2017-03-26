Nokia 150 Dual SIM now available in India; priced at Rs 2059

Nokia 150 Dual SIM is a basic feature phone with no frills attached. Nokia 150 Dual SIM is a basic feature phone with no frills attached.

Nokia 150 Dual SIM is now available in the Indian market. The feature phone can be purchased for Rs 2059 through Amazon India and Flipkart. Back in December, HMD Global announced its first Nokia-branded feature phones with the release of Nokia 150 and 150 Dual SIM.

Nokia 150 Dual SIM is a basic feature phone with no frills attached. The phone has a small 2.4-inch display that supports 240 x 320 pixel resolution and will be running Nokia’s Series 30+ software. It also comes pre-loaded with games including Snake Xenzia, and the try-and-buy version of Nitro Racing by Gameloft.

Additionally, the phone gets a 1020mAh battery which should provide users up to 22 hours of talk time and up to 25 days of standby time. The device uses a standard USB 2.0 charger and also comes with a LED torch. What’s more, the 150 Dual SIM will come with a built-in MP3 player. Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM and FM Radio. It even sports a camera with a LED flash. A microSD card slot (up to 32GB) has been included as well. Nokia 150 Dual SIM features a hard-wearing polycarbonate shell and scratch resistant colour.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia’s brand on mobile phones, recently unveiled four new devices at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month. Out of four new phones, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are smartphones and will come powered by Android 7.0 Nougat. Meanwhile, Nokia 3310 is a feature phone, a redesigned version of the iconic phone that went on to sell 125 million units. HMD Global has ambitious plans to release Nokia 6, 5 and 3 in 120 markets at the same time in Q2 2017.

