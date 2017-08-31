HMD Global unveils revamped Nokia 130 in India: Price, features, and specs

Nokia 130 gets a 1.8-inch colour screen. It features a glossy front finish with colour matched keys, and a matte back cover. Nokia 130 gets a 1.8-inch colour screen. It features a glossy front finish with colour matched keys, and a matte back cover.

HMD Global has unveiled a new, revamped variant of Nokia 130 in India. Nokia 130 is now available across mobile retail stores across the country at a best buy price of Rs 1599. The phone comes in three colour variants – red, grey and black.

Nokia 130 gets a 1.8-inch colour screen. It features a glossy front finish with colour matched keys, and a matte back cover. Nokia 130 packs LED torchlight as well, which can be switched on/off by pressing the up key twice. The dual SIM phone comes with Bluetooth support for a headset or speakers.

“Phones are true companions, always by our side, in our pockets or bags. The Nokia 130 has been built to take the everyday knocks whilst offering entertainment as you go about your day,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President- India, HMD Global. “High quality voice and call clarity is essential, and the Nokia 130 delivers that and so much more in a stylish and truly entertaining package,” he added.

Nokia 130 with FM radio, and supports MP3 playback. It is said to offer up to 44 hours of radio playback time, and up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The in-built VGA camera in Nokia 130 can take pictures and record video clips.

Nokia 130 supports expandable storage up to 32 GB via a microSD card. Apart from the popular Snake Xenzia game, Nokia 130 comes pre-loaded with five try and buy games-bundle from Gameloft. These include Ninja Up, Danger Dash, Nitro Racing, Air Strike, and Sky Gift.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd