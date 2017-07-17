Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 feature phones launched in India, price starts at Rs 999

Both Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 have upgraded designs, and run on Nokia S30+ platform. Both Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 have upgraded designs, and run on Nokia S30+ platform.

HMD Global, the Finnish startup which owns the rights to use the Nokia brand on mobile phones, has launched two entry-level features phones – the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130. Both features phones have upgraded designs, and run on Nokia S30+ platform. The new Nokia 105’s single-SIM variant is priced at Rs 999, while its dual-SIM variant will cost Rs 1149. It will start selling in the country, starting July 19. The new Nokia 130 will be launched soon in India, though the company isn’t telling its exact price.

The all-new Nokia 105 is a fresh take on the four-year old feature phone. Its design has been completely changed, and now appears to look like the Nokia 3310. However, barring the altered look, the phone doesn’t offer anything new to its potential users. It features a 1.8-inch colour display, 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM, as well as 800mAh battery, which promises to deliver 15 hours of talk time. An FM Radio is also included, alongside a headphone jack and microUSB 2.0 ports. On the software front, it runs Nokia S30+ platform and even comes pre-loaded with games like Snake Xenzia. Nokia 105 will be available in Blue, Black , and White.

Next up is the Nokia 130, which will be launched in India at a later stage. The phone is a remake of the original Nokia 130, which made its debut way back in 2004. The feature phone sports a 1.8-inch display with a resolution of 128 x 160 pixels, 4MB RAM and 4GB ROM. The internal storage can be expanded through a microSD card slot ( up to 32GB).

Powering the phone is a 1020mAh battery, which according the company can last up to 44 hours of FM radio playback time. It also features Bluetooth connectivity, and a camera on the back. Like the Nokia 105, this phone also runs on Nokia S60+ platform. Internationally, Nokia 130 is priced at $21.50 ( or approx Rs 1384), and will be available in Black, Grey and Red.

HMD Global has launched two new phones at a time when Reliance Jio is planning to bring a 4G-enabled feature phone in India. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs 500, and is likely to be announced at the company’s annual general meeting on July 21 in Mumbai. The feature phone will be launched under the company’s LYF brand.

