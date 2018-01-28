Nokia 10 leaked sketch suggests rotating penta-lens camera setup, expected to launch at IFA 2018

Nokia 10 is likely to feature five lenses positioned in a circular pattern with LED flash. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) Nokia 10 is likely to feature five lenses positioned in a circular pattern with LED flash. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

Following a leaked render of the Nokia 10 that surfaced last week, a new sketch of the anticipated flagship smartphone has been purportedly been shared online. First leaked on the Chinese social site Baidu, the sketch shows the Nokia 10 with a rotating penta-lens camera setup.

The phone in the photo appears to come with a large circular module that houses the main camera unit, similar to the one on the Nokia Lumia 1020. Based on the leaked sketch, the camera unit may appear to have a dual-camera lens, while other lenses will be hidden inside the module. It seems that HMD Global might add a rotating camera technology. Apparently, the technology has been closely developed with the German lens maker Zeiss. In fact, Zeiss has already patented a Miniature zoom camera consisting of several lenses arranged in a circular pattern which are able to rotate. The new mechanism will allow the lenses to change the focal length in combination with the main camera to offer much larger zoom range.

Also read: Nokia smartphone with penta-lens camera leaked, to launch later this year: Report

A lot is still unknown about the Nokia 10 at this point. For that matter, we have no clue about the internal hardware, although some reports suggest that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. It’s believed that the Nokia 10 will sport an 18:9 display, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back, and a glass back to support wireless charging.

While it’s still not clear when the company plans to bring the camera-centric phone to the market, the launch could happen towards the end of the year. We can expect the global debut of the Nokia 10 to take place at the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd