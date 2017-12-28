Nokia 1 with Google’s Android Go Edition to launch in March 2018: Report

Given Nokia 1 will ship with Android Oreo (Go Edition), apps are expected to run smoothly and fast. Given Nokia 1 will ship with Android Oreo (Go Edition), apps are expected to run smoothly and fast.

HMD Global is gearing up to unveil its entry-level Nokia 1 smartphone in the first half of 2018, and the device will be launched as part of Google’s Android Go program. According to a report in GizmoChina, Nokia 1 will be made available in Russia starting March, followed by India. Nokia 1 could be priced around 5,999 rubles (Rs 6,600 approx).

Google’s Android Go program was announced at its annual developer conference in May. Android Go is a more customised or light-weight version of Android Oreo, designed to work better on low-end smartphones with 512MB to 1GB RAM. The search giant has already said that Android Go experience will ship in 2018, and come for all Android devices, which have 1GB or less of memory.

As for specifications, Nokia 1 is said to sport an HD IPS display, though screen size is not known at this point. It could pack 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Given the phone will ship with Android Oreo (Go Edition), apps are expected to run smoothly and fast. Nokia 1 will likely have a tailored version of Google Play Store and it will come with optimised apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, Gboard, Google Play, Chrome, and the new Files Go app by Google.

Do note that HMD Global has not made details of Nokia 1 official, and the latest information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Not much is know about the upcoming device at this point.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is planning to launch two new smartphones – Nokia 9 and Nokia 6 (2018) – on January 19, though the company is yet to confirm the exact details. Nokia 9 is the company’s next-generation flagship device, while Nokia 6 (2018) will be the successor to Nokia 6 smartphone launched in India in August.

