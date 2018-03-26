Nokia 1 with Android Go Edition launched in India: Price is Rs 5,499 and here are the details Nokia 1 with Android Go Edition launched in India: Price is Rs 5,499 and here are the details

Nokia 1, the budget smartphone with Android Oreo (Go edition) and 4G connectivity has been officially launched in the Indian market. Nokia 1 with Android Go Edition will have a price of Rs 5,499 in India. Nokia 1 with Android Go will be available at all leading mobile phone outlets across the country from March 28, 2018, says the company. The smartphone was first announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February 2018.

Nokia 1 Price in India, launch offers

Nokia 1 will come in red and dark blue colour variant for a price of Rs 5499. HMD Global will also launch the Xpress On covers starting April, 2018 at an price of Rs 45. Options available in Xpress Covers include, azure and grey or yellow and pink. Nokia 1 with Android Oreo Go edition will also comes with Rs 2200 cashback from Jio, which will make the effective price Rs 3299. Jio customers will also get 60GB of additional data as part of the Nokia 1 launch deal.

Additionally Nokia 1 users will be eligible for a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify. However users will have to open a Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period in order to claim this insurance. Nokia 1 buyers will also get 20% off on booking first ride via redBus India.

Nokia 1 Android Oreo Go Edition: Specifications, features

Nokia 1 runs the latest Android Oreo (Go edition), which is a version of Android Oreo for devices with 1GB RAM or less. Google had optimised the operating system to occupy less on board storage space as well ensure as smooth user experience for users of budget Android phones who buy these Android Go devices. However, Android Go by default does not mean that it will be stock UI. Of course HMD Global and Nokia phones have so stuck with stock Android for their phones.

Nokia 1 with Android Oreo Go edition comes pre-loaded with Go edition versions of all key Google apps like Gmail, Google Assistant Go, Google Files Go, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go. These apps are designed to work smoothly on devices with low-end specifications. Users have the option of downloading the regular Google apps as well on the Android Go phone.

Coming to the Nokia 1, this has a 4.50-inch display with 480 x 854 pixels resolution. The Nokia 1 runs a quad-core processor clocked at 1.1Ghz coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The smartphone also has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. Nokia 1 runs Android Oreo 8.1 Go edition and comes with 4G connectivity and dual SIM feature coupled with a microSD slot. Battery on the Nokia 1 is 2150 mAh and this is a removable one. It also has a familiar Nokia phone design featuring the iconic ‘Nokia smile’, says the company.

